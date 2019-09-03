comscore OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get new Android Q beta ahead of final release
  OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get new Android Q beta update ahead of the final release
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get new Android Q beta update ahead of the final release

The update, which is dubbed as Android Q Developer Preview 5, is based on Google's Android 10 Beta 6. The newly released update for the OnePlus 7 series includes overall improvements to stability and bug fixes. 

OnePlus 7 Pro (9)

Ahead of the final release of the Android Q, the OnePlus 7 series has received a new beta update. The update, which is dubbed as Android Q Developer Preview 5, is based on Google’s Android 10 Beta 6. The company has clearly mentioned in a forum post that the build of Android Q is suited only for developers and early adopter. The company says it does not recommend “flashing this ROM if you have little or no experience in software development or flashing custom ROMs.”

As per the changelog, the newly released update for the OnePlus phones includes overall improvements to stability and bug fixes. Notably, the update adds support for the company’s custom gesture system, which will sit alongside the Android 10’s gesture system and the navigation buttons. There are also a total of three known issues listed by OnePlus in its blog post. These include application compatibility problems, compatibility issues with Google Pay
and low probability of system lag and stability issues.

OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon: OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro get Rs 2,000 discount until September 6

OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon: OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro get Rs 2,000 discount until September 6

Those planning to flash must bear in mind that there is a risk of bricking your phone if the instructions are not followed carefully. OnePlus also recommends that the battery level of the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro should be above 30 percent and a minimum of 3GB of storage is available before flashing the smartphone. Moreover, one should not forget to backup data before upgrade.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The newest OnePlus 7 series was launched in India earlier this year. Now, both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro phones are available on Amazon India with a discount of Rs 2,000. This discount will be available to the customers that use an Axis Bank Debit or Credit Card. This discount offer will end on September 6. Prices for the OnePlus 7 Pro start at Rs 48,999. This is for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. The base variant of the OnePlus 6 with 6GB RAM starts from Rs 34,999, which is now discounted to Rs 32,999.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Zoom बेंचमार्किंग बेवसाइट Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ, मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस सामने आईं

Gionee जल्द करेगा वापसी, Gionee M11 और Gionee M11s स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी

Vivo ने iQOO Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की 4 घंटे में 2 लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट्स बेची

Flipstar sale का आज आखिरी दिन : OPPO F3 समेत TV और लैपटॉप मिल रहा है अट्रैक्टिव डिस्काउंट

OnePlus TV की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले Amazon India पर हुई कंफर्म


