comscore OnePlus 7 series gets security patches with latest OxygenOS updates
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest OxygenOS updates
News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest OxygenOS updates

News

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have started receiving OxygenOS 10.3.2 and OxygenOS 10.0.5 updates, and they both have the same changelogs.

  • Updated: April 1, 2020 4:55 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (9)

OnePlus has rolled out a new software update for two phones. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have started receiving OxygenOS 10.3.2 and OxygenOS 10.0.5 updates, and they both have the same changelogs. They bring Android security patches for the month of March. The new updates will also fix a few bugs and optimize RAM management.

Related Stories


The latest update also improves the system stability and resolves known issues. Apart from adding the latest security patch, the company has also improved stability for recording videos in slow-mo. The build will fix the random disappearance of screenshots in the Gallery app. The changelog also mentions synced video playback speed with audio.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs iQOO 3 camera comparison

In addition, the brand has also released a new software update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition. The OxygenOS 10.0.5 update for the 7 Pro 5G also brings general bug fixes and stability improvements. It adds the March security patch. Furthermore, LTE CA combination now also supports 5G connectivity to increase stability and speed of network connections

OnePlus 8 series key specifications, Snapdragon 865 officially confirmed by company

Also Read

OnePlus 8 series key specifications, Snapdragon 865 officially confirmed by company

The OxygenOS 10.0.31 update for the McLaren Edition brings 5G feature enhancements and March security patch. It fixes some of the general bug fixes, as is the case with most updates. Besides, OnePlus has confirmed that it will soon bring the “Always-On Display” feature. The company shared this information while replying to a submission on its OnePlus Ideas platform.

Taking a closer look, the feature was to the most requested idea on the platform to add “Always On Display”. The company stated that it has adopted the idea for a future update. According to the response, the company has done “initial power consumption tests” for the feature. The feature seems to have passed these tests and it is now on the roadmap.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 1, 2020 4:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 1, 2020 4:55 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and 3 update rolls out laptop unlock feature
Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and 3 update rolls out laptop unlock feature
Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

News

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

News

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster footage leaked

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster footage leaked

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

News

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates

Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

News

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates
OnePlus 8 series key specifications, Snapdragon 865 officially confirmed

News

OnePlus 8 series key specifications, Snapdragon 865 officially confirmed
Honor 30 series to launch on April 15

News

Honor 30 series to launch on April 15
Upcoming Mobiles to be launch in April 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Mobiles to be launch in April 2020

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL यूजर्स को अब इन रिचार्ज प्लान के साथ मिलेगा Eros Now का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Huawei P40 Pro को मिला DxOMark में अब तक का बेस्ट स्कोर, सेल्फी कैमरा भी सबसे बेहतर

महंगे हुए ओप्पो के स्मार्टफोन, अब खर्च करने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे

Xiaomi के बाद Realme ने भी बढ़ाए स्मार्टफोन्स की कीमतें

ACT Fibernet ने अनलिमिटेड डाटा और 300Mbps स्पीड ऑफर को 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ाया

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

News

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31
News
Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31
Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

News

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support
OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

News

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates
Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST

News

Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST