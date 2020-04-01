OnePlus has rolled out a new software update for two phones. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have started receiving OxygenOS 10.3.2 and OxygenOS 10.0.5 updates, and they both have the same changelogs. They bring Android security patches for the month of March. The new updates will also fix a few bugs and optimize RAM management.

The latest update also improves the system stability and resolves known issues. Apart from adding the latest security patch, the company has also improved stability for recording videos in slow-mo. The build will fix the random disappearance of screenshots in the Gallery app. The changelog also mentions synced video playback speed with audio.

In addition, the brand has also released a new software update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition. The OxygenOS 10.0.5 update for the 7 Pro 5G also brings general bug fixes and stability improvements. It adds the March security patch. Furthermore, LTE CA combination now also supports 5G connectivity to increase stability and speed of network connections

The OxygenOS 10.0.31 update for the McLaren Edition brings 5G feature enhancements and March security patch. It fixes some of the general bug fixes, as is the case with most updates. Besides, OnePlus has confirmed that it will soon bring the “Always-On Display” feature. The company shared this information while replying to a submission on its OnePlus Ideas platform.

Taking a closer look, the feature was to the most requested idea on the platform to add “Always On Display”. The company stated that it has adopted the idea for a future update. According to the response, the company has done “initial power consumption tests” for the feature. The feature seems to have passed these tests and it is now on the roadmap.

