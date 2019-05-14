comscore
  • OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro India launch: How to watch live stream online
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro India launch: How to watch live stream online

OnePlus will be hosting the OnePlus 7 Series launch event at three different places at the same time including Bengaluru, New York, and London. Here's how you can catch all the action online.

  • Published: May 14, 2019 9:16 AM IST
OnePlus 7 Liquid AMOLED

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of probably one of the most anticipated smartphones, its upcoming OnePlus 7 series. As part of the series, OnePlus is expected the launch the premium OnePlus 7 Pro and the affordable OnePlus 7. Similar to past launch events, the company is trying to do something different this time by holding the launch event at three different places at the same time. This year, the company is hosting the launch event in Bengaluru, New York, and London.

Pete Lau, the CEO and Founder of OnePlus will be present at the London event while co-founder Carl Pei will be present at the Bengaluru event. The reason the company is holding multiple events is to ensure that a greater number of fans can attend the launch event at the place of their choice and comfort. Alternatively, you can also catch the event online as OnePlus will be live streaming the event on its official YouTube account. The launch event kicks off at 8:30PM IST.

Interested users can also join our live blog where we will cover everything that will happen at the event. In addition to that, the company is also holding a number of pop-up events in multiple cities across the globe. This is to ensure that a much larger number of users will be able to get their hands on the device and experience it in person before making the purchase. The pop-up events in India will be held in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

OnePlus 7 Pro used by pro photographer to click cover image of National Geographic Magazine

OnePlus 7 Pro used by pro photographer to click cover image of National Geographic Magazine

The location of these events in Europe includes London, Paris, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Toulouse, Nantes, Berlin, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, Rotterdam, Helsinki, Tampere, Raisio, Oulu, and Kuopio. The list of North American cities to have these pop-up events includes New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Santa Monica, Miami, and Las Vegas. Last but not least, these events will also take place in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Chengdu in China. In the meantime, you can visit our website for all the official teasers and leaks associated with the upcoming OnePlus 7 series.

  • Published Date: May 14, 2019 9:16 AM IST

