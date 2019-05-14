OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launched: Price in India, specifications, features and offers

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has finally launched its much-anticipated OnePlus 7 Series on the global stage. The company revealed the more expensive OnePlus 7 Pro and the somewhat affordable OnePlus 7 at the launch event in New York, London, and Bengaluru. The devices are different both in terms of pricing as well as specifications to some extent as they are aimed at different segments.

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Price in India, availability and launch offers

OnePlus 7 Pro comes with many premium features with its aim at the top of the line devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S10+, Huawei P30 Pro, and even the Apple iPhone XS Max. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, sports updated internals while focusing on keeping the price down to not alienate the core OnePlus fandom.

The OnePlus 7 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 48,999, while the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 52,999. There is also a top-of-the-line variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage that is priced at Rs 59,999.

Moving on to the OnePlus 7, the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 32,999. The top of the line variant for the OnePlus 7 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 37,999.

As for the availability, the OnePlus 7 Pro will go on sale via OnePlus online store and Amazon India starting from May 17. In addition to online availability, the device will also be available for purchase on exclusive offline OnePlus stores, retail chain Croma and at pop-up events across the country. OnePlus 7, on the other hand, will be available in June. To make things more appealing, OnePlus also announced a number of launch offers including some benefits to sweeten the deal.

OnePlus 7 Pro, features specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display panel with QHD+ (1440×3120 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, up to 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 color profile support. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with an octa-core CPU paired with Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage with UFS 3.0 protocol. On the software side of things, the device comes with Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, OnePlus has added a triple-camera setup on the back along with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), Laser and Phase detection, a 16-megapixel second sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and ultra-wide lens, and a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 78mm telephoto lens to provide 3x lossless zoom with OIS. The front gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and 25mm wide lens in a motorized housing.

Talking about other features of the OnePlus flagship, we get the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C with USB 3.1 protocol, and a 4G VoLTE dual nano-SIM slot in terms of connectivity options. OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge fast charge technology. The device also comes with a much-improved vibration motor for better haptic feedback during gaming and general use. OnePlus also revealed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will also come with a 10-layered liquid cooling system and dual stereo speakers . The device will be available in three colors including Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue.

OnePlus 7 features, specifications

OnePlus 7 is the slightly affordable lineup that along alongside the big brother OnePlus 7 Pro. Overall the specifications for the OnePlus 7 are similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro with some key differences. So talking about the differences, OnePlus 7 features a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.

There is no 90Hz display, no QHD+ resolution, no 12GB RAM variant or pop-up selfie camera. Instead, the notch from the OnePlus 6T makes a return. The rear-camera setup comes with two camera sensors instead of a triple-camera setup with the omission of the ultra-wide sensor. However, the rear camera setup comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Last but not least, the device comes with a 3,700mAh battery instead of the 4,000mAh battery that we get in the OnePlus 7 Pro.