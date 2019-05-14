comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launched: Price in India, specifications, features and offers
News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launched: Price in India, specifications, features and offers

News

OnePlus 7 is the slightly affordable smartphone that along alongside the big brother OnePlus 7 Pro. Overall the specifications for the OnePlus 7 are similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro with some key differences.

  • Updated: May 14, 2019 9:45 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (16)

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has finally launched its much-anticipated OnePlus 7 Series on the global stage. The company revealed the more expensive OnePlus 7 Pro and the somewhat affordable OnePlus 7 at the launch event in New York, London, and Bengaluru. The devices are different both in terms of pricing as well as specifications to some extent as they are aimed at different segments.

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Price in India, availability and launch offers

OnePlus 7 Pro comes with many premium features with its aim at the top of the line devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S10+, Huawei P30 Pro, and even the Apple iPhone XS Max. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, sports updated internals while focusing on keeping the price down to not alienate the core OnePlus fandom.

The OnePlus 7 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 48,999, while the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 52,999. There is also a top-of-the-line variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage that is priced at Rs 59,999.

Moving on to the OnePlus 7, the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 32,999. The top of the line variant for the OnePlus 7 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 37,999.

As for the availability, the OnePlus 7 Pro will go on sale via OnePlus online store and Amazon India starting from May 17. In addition to online availability, the device will also be available for purchase on exclusive offline OnePlus stores, retail chain Croma and at pop-up events across the country. OnePlus 7, on the other hand, will be available in June. To make things more appealing, OnePlus also announced a number of launch offers including some benefits to sweeten the deal.

OnePlus 7 Pro, features specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display panel with QHD+ (1440×3120 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, up to 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and DCI-P3 color profile support. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with an octa-core CPU paired with Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage with UFS 3.0 protocol. On the software side of things, the device comes with Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, OnePlus has added a triple-camera setup on the back along with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), Laser and Phase detection, a 16-megapixel second sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and ultra-wide lens, and a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 78mm telephoto lens to provide 3x lossless zoom with OIS. The front gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and 25mm wide lens in a motorized housing.

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review: Stands the Test of Time

Also Read

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review: Stands the Test of Time

Talking about other features of the OnePlus flagship, we get the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C with USB 3.1 protocol, and a 4G VoLTE dual nano-SIM slot in terms of connectivity options. OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge fast charge technology. The device also comes with a much-improved vibration motor for better haptic feedback during gaming and general use. OnePlus also revealed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will also come with a 10-layered liquid cooling system and dual stereo speakers . The device will be available in three colors including Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue.

OnePlus 7 features, specifications

OnePlus 7 is the slightly affordable lineup that along alongside the big brother OnePlus 7 Pro. Overall the specifications for the OnePlus 7 are similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro with some key differences. So talking about the differences, OnePlus 7 features a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.

OnePlus 6T Review: T marks the spot

Also Read

OnePlus 6T Review: T marks the spot

There is no 90Hz display, no QHD+ resolution, no 12GB RAM variant or pop-up selfie camera. Instead, the notch from the OnePlus 6T makes a return. The rear-camera setup comes with two camera sensors instead of a triple-camera setup with the omission of the ultra-wide sensor. However, the rear camera setup comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Last but not least, the device comes with a 3,700mAh battery instead of the 4,000mAh battery that we get in the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 14, 2019 9:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 14, 2019 9:45 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to download and set up Dream11 app
How To
How to download and set up Dream11 app
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Gaming

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Most Popular

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market

News

OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market
OnePlus 7 Pro receives its first software update

News

OnePlus 7 Pro receives its first software update
OnePlus 7 Pro goes on first sale today

News

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on first sale today
Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7

News

Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro water tests surface online

News

OnePlus 7 Pro water tests surface online

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 का रेंडर लीक, Xiao AI वॉइस असिस्टेंट और PPG मॉनिटरिंग जैसे नए फीचर्स से होगा लैस

2021 तक 50% स्मार्टफोन में होंगे तीन या उससे अधिक कैमरे

Infinix Note 5 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 3 हजार रुपये घटी

भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले टॉप तीन स्मार्टफोन में Xiaomi के Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro और Redmi Y2 डिवाइस शामिल

पुरानी विंडो का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षित नहीं है : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
News
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

News

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies
Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick
Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates
Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

News

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020