OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch event set for May 14: Company confirms

OnePlus has confirmed via Twitter that the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro devices will make their debut on May 14.

  • Published: April 23, 2019 6:57 PM IST
Source: OnLeaks/PriceBaba

OnePlus has finally revealed the launch date of the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. Last week, the company’s CEO Pete Lau asserted that he will reveal the launch date of the upcoming OnePlus devices on April 23. Now, OnePlus has confirmed via Twitter that the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro devices will make their debut on May 14. However, there is no word on the venue where the new phones will be unveiled. The Chinese company is teasing the phone with a tagline “Go beyond the speed.”

Besides, Pete Lau also spoke to The Verge and confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will offer 5G experience and new display tech. The company has also hinted that the next-generation OnePlus device will offer a “Fast and Smooth” experience. Emphasizing more on the display, OnePlus CEO yesterday confirmed via Twitter that, “Indeed, our new product will utilize all-new display technology. We have invested significantly (technology is 3x cost of other flagship displays) in developing the technology just for OnePlus, a flagship screen experience that is truly best in the world.”

Pete Lau asserted that “A whole new display which has to be seen to be believed,” the cited source revealed. “The first time I saw it myself,” the CEO says, “I was stunned.” The display on the upcoming OnePlus phone is said to be “super-smooth and very crisp.” Furthermore, the handset is also tipped to offer a Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. This refresh rate will help offer users a much smoother experience mostly in the gaming arena.

OnePlus 7 Pro leak hints at triple-camera setup with 48-megapixel sensor

A few renders have already dropped hint on what could be the possible design of the OnePlus phones. If rumors and leaks are to believed, the OnePlus 7 Pro might feature a triple-camera setup at the back. The setup could include a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel with an f/2.4 telephoto sensor (3x zoom), and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor.

Moreover, the OnePlus 7 Pro is said to come with a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. It is expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. There is also likely to be up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage option. On the software front, the device is likely to ship with the latest Android 9 Pie operating system with OxygenOS skin on top.

  • Published Date: April 23, 2019 6:57 PM IST

