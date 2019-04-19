comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be revealed on April 23, CEO Pete Lau confirms
News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be revealed on April 23, CEO Pete Lau confirms

News

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company will announce OnePlus 7 launch date on April 23. The rumors indicate the launch will be held on May 14.

  • Published: April 19, 2019 8:50 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro

(Image credit: GSMArena)

OnePlus will announce the launch date of its next flagship smartphone, dubbed the OnePlus 7 on April 23. Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said that launch event announcement will be revealed next Tuesday in a tweet. The tweet is basically an announcement about an announcement, where the company will confirm the official launch date for its next flagship lineup. The leaks so far have suggested that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G as its next product lineup.

Lau had previously tweeted that the next product from OnePlus will “unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth” and added that Smooth is more challenging than Fast. He described the next product as a true test of hardware and software. It is not immediately clear what Lau means by the product lineup being smoother than fast. This could be a way of Pete Lau suggesting that the next device will be 5G compatible and thus smoother in terms of user experience. A leak suggested that OnePlus 7 Series will be launched simultaneously in India and other parts of the world.

OnePlus 7 rumor roundup: Here’s everything we know so far

Also Read

OnePlus 7 rumor roundup: Here’s everything we know so far

The tipster claimed that OnePlus 7 will debut at a global event in New York, London and Bangalore simultaneously on May 14. The smartphone is said to debut at 8.30PM IST on May 14 in Bangalore. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are said to differ mainly in terms of display while the third model could be 5G compatible. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform and could start with 8GB RAM as opposed to 6GB RAM seen on the base model of its predecessor.

Watch: Vivo APEX First Look

The OnePlus 7 is likely to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display while the OnePlus 7 Pro is said to offer a Quad HD+ AMOLED display with faster 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to feature triple rear camera setup with a wide angle and telephoto camera. There is also a possibility that the OnePlus 7 will feature triple rear camera while the OnePlus 7 Pro could sport a pop-up selfie camera. They could also differ in terms of fast charging with OnePlus 7 Pro coming with Warp charge out of the box. Both the models could come with 4,000mAh battery, run OxygenOS 9 based on Android Pie and support USB 3.1 connectivity.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2019 8:50 PM IST

Editor's Pick

YouTube Music free tier comes to Google Home speakers
News
YouTube Music free tier comes to Google Home speakers
Motorola Moto Z4 will be a mid-range smartphone

News

Motorola Moto Z4 will be a mid-range smartphone

Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23

News

Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23

Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service

News

Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service

Samsung Galaxy Fold torn down; shows off the hidden mystery behind that foldable display

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold torn down; shows off the hidden mystery behind that foldable display

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

OnePlus 7 launch date will be revealed on April 23

YouTube Music free tier comes to Google Home speakers

Motorola Moto Z4 will be a mid-range smartphone

Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23

Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 launch date will be revealed on April 23

News

OnePlus 7 launch date will be revealed on April 23
OnePlus 7 rumor roundup

News

OnePlus 7 rumor roundup
OnePlus 7 Pro cases surface online again

News

OnePlus 7 Pro cases surface online again
OnePlus 3 and 3T: Here is how to install Android 9 Pie Community Beta update

How To

OnePlus 3 and 3T: Here is how to install Android 9 Pie Community Beta update
Android 9 Pie Community Beta finally out for OnePlus 3 and 3T users

News

Android 9 Pie Community Beta finally out for OnePlus 3 and 3T users

हिंदी समाचार

60 प्रतिशत भारतीय कंपनियां इंटरनेट सिक्योरिटी को लेकर चिंतित

2025 तक 2.8 अरब होगी 5G यूजर्स की संख्या : हुवावे

पैनासोनिक ने भारत में लॉन्च किए फुल-फ्रेम मिररलेस कैमरे

24 अप्रैल को भारत में Redmi Y3 के साथ Redmi 7 भी होगा लॉन्च, शाओमी ने दिया हिंट

30,000 stickers के साथ Android और iOS पर लॉन्च हुआ Hike Sticker Chat ऐप

News

OnePlus 7 launch date will be revealed on April 23
News
OnePlus 7 launch date will be revealed on April 23
YouTube Music free tier comes to Google Home speakers

News

YouTube Music free tier comes to Google Home speakers
Motorola Moto Z4 will be a mid-range smartphone

News

Motorola Moto Z4 will be a mid-range smartphone
Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23

News

Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23
Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service

News

Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service