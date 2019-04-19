OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be revealed on April 23, CEO Pete Lau confirms

OnePlus will announce the launch date of its next flagship smartphone, dubbed the OnePlus 7 on April 23. Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said that launch event announcement will be revealed next Tuesday in a tweet. The tweet is basically an announcement about an announcement, where the company will confirm the official launch date for its next flagship lineup. The leaks so far have suggested that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G as its next product lineup.

Lau had previously tweeted that the next product from OnePlus will “unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth” and added that Smooth is more challenging than Fast. He described the next product as a true test of hardware and software. It is not immediately clear what Lau means by the product lineup being smoother than fast. This could be a way of Pete Lau suggesting that the next device will be 5G compatible and thus smoother in terms of user experience. A leak suggested that OnePlus 7 Series will be launched simultaneously in India and other parts of the world.

The tipster claimed that OnePlus 7 will debut at a global event in New York, London and Bangalore simultaneously on May 14. The smartphone is said to debut at 8.30PM IST on May 14 in Bangalore. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are said to differ mainly in terms of display while the third model could be 5G compatible. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform and could start with 8GB RAM as opposed to 6GB RAM seen on the base model of its predecessor.

The OnePlus 7 is likely to feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display while the OnePlus 7 Pro is said to offer a Quad HD+ AMOLED display with faster 90Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to feature triple rear camera setup with a wide angle and telephoto camera. There is also a possibility that the OnePlus 7 will feature triple rear camera while the OnePlus 7 Pro could sport a pop-up selfie camera. They could also differ in terms of fast charging with OnePlus 7 Pro coming with Warp charge out of the box. Both the models could come with 4,000mAh battery, run OxygenOS 9 based on Android Pie and support USB 3.1 connectivity.