OnePlus 7 update: OnePlus 7 series get OxygenOS 10.0.2 update

OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS update for its OnePlus 7 Series. The new update brings the OxygenOS version up to 10.0.2. As per the official OnePlus forums post, the update is rolling out to both OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users. The company also provided a detailed change-log so that we know all the changes to expect after the update. This new update focuses heavily on optimizing the existing features and making improvements by fixing bugs. There are no new features added to the update.

OnePlus 7 update details

According to the change-log, the company has made several optimizations to multiple system components. Beyond this, the company has also made improvements to an existing camera feature. Taking a closer look, the OxygenOS 10.0.2 has made optimizations to the standby power consumption. Beyond this, developers have improved the expanded screenshot feature and Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles. This update also made improvements to the accuracy of translation along with optimizations to network, calls, and mobile data performance. Other improvements include charging performance with third-party chargers.

Talking about fixes, OnePlus 7 update also fixed a blank screen issue and problems with fingerprint icon animation. It also fixed a problem with volume in the case of AirPods. The change-log also indicated fixes to a black bar when the user was charging the device or playing a video. Similar to other updates, the company also made some under-the-hood stability improvements and bug fixes. Beyond all this, the company also updated the Android security patch to October 2019.

The last improvement that we can expect from this update is in the camera department. OnePlus explained that this update has made performance optimizations to the Super Stable feature in the video section. This update is currently rolling out to a very small number of users. OnePlus will roll out the update to the rest of the devices after ensuring that there are no hidden bugs or problems. The company also urged users to provide feedback regarding the update.

