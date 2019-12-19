OnePlus is known for its lightweight yet powerful phones. But the brand also has a reputation for regular updates that fix bugs and get the latest features. This even extends to the phones which released over a year ago and are not the latest offerings from the company. Now, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro get the latest OxygenOS 10.0.3 update. This is what you get with the OTA update.

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro: New fixes and features

The new update brings the November security patch to the two phones. While a good addition, the late update to November’s security patches is a blow to the brand usually associated with quick updates. Brands like Google, Samsung, and even Asus are rolling out or about to roll out updates with December’s security patches.

The update doesn’t bring any new features apart from the new security patch. The update does bring ‘improved system stability’ and ‘general bug fixes’. This makes the update a minor one. Regardless, OnePlus is still rolling out the update incrementally. This means that only a few devices will get the update in the beginning. Other devices will follow subsequently “in a few days” after making sure all is well with the update.

How to get the update now

If you cannot wait until you get the OTA notification on your OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro, download it manually and update your phone using the OxygenOS Updater app. You can find links to both the Global and the European ROMs on the official OnePlus page.

We might even see a similar update for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro in the next few days. These phones are still on the October security patch. The next update for the 7 and 7 Pro with the December security patch is expected sometime next month.

