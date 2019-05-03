OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking kicks off on Amazon India

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are set to launch globally on May 14. Ahead of their launch, the devices are now available for pre-booking on Amazon India. The e-commerce giant is taking OnePlus 7 pre-bookings where interested buyers will have to buy OnePlus 7 Amazon Pay Email Gift Card and choose the denomination of Rs 1,000 between 12:00PM IST on May 3, and 11:59PM on May 7. The gift card will be sent directly to your email address, and customers will then be able to use it for buying any OnePlus 7 mobile phone by June 11, 2019.

The biggest advantage of OnePlus 7 pre-booking on Amazon India is the freebies available as part of the deal. Those pre-booking the smartphone will become eligible to redeem six months complimentary accidental screen damage protection plan. In order to avail the scheme, those buying OnePlus 7 series will have to download OnePlus care app on their new device and register within 30 calendar days. With OnePlus touting display as the biggest change coming to OnePlus 7 series this year, the free replacement offer makes for a compelling deal.

OnePlus 7 Series Launch on May 14: Expected price, features, specifications

This year, OnePlus is expected to launch a total of three smartphones – OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G are expected to share the same hardware but the latter will support 5G connectivity for select markets like the US, Europe and China. In terms of specifications, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are rumored to feature a 6.2-inch and 6.64-inch AMOLED display.

The OnePlus 7 will use a Full HD+ panel while the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a superior Quad HD+ panel with 90Hz refresh rate. Both the models will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC with OnePlus 7 offering 6GB of RAM and OnePlus 7 Pro packing 10GB of RAM. The leaks claim that OnePlus 7 will have dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel shooter and a telephoto camera with 3x zoom. The OnePlus 7 Pro will have additional ultrawide camera on its back. The OnePlus 7 is expected to house its selfie camera in the dot notch while OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a pop-up selfie camera.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

The OnePlus 7 is said to feature a 4,150mAh battery, while OnePlus 7 Pro will house a 4,000mAh battery. Both the models will support fast charging via 30W Warp Charge first seen on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. Both the devices will feature in-display fingerprint sensor and run OxygenOS based on Android 9 Pie. The OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to start at €700 (around Rs 54,000), making it the most expensive OnePlus smartphone yet and will be available in Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey finish.