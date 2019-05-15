comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: Price in India, Offers and Availability
News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: Price in India, Offers and Availability

News

OnePlus 7 Pro is the new flagship this year with its Fluid AMOLED display and faster processor but OnePlus 7's price could make it next best seller in India.

  • Published: May 15, 2019 9:19 AM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (16)

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are now official. The smartphones were launched globally at a simultaneous event in Bengaluru, New York and London yesterday. With the new devices, OnePlus is adopting two devices strategy for the first time and with OnePlus 7 Pro, it is going directly against the likes of Apple, Samsung and Huawei in the premium smartphone segment. The devices are the most premium yet from the Chinese smartphone maker and are priced in a way that makes them competitive and attractive a lot of consumers looking for a device in the Rs 30,000 and Rs 60,000 price segment.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: India Price and Availability

OnePlus may have launched two devices as part of its OnePlus 7 Series this year but it is the OnePlus 7 Pro that is getting all the attention. The smartphone is the most premium device yet from the company and challenges the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series and Google’s new Pixel 3a devices in the retail segment. The OnePlus 7 Pro sales start on May 17, 2019 in India but Amazon Prime members get early access to the device at 12:00PM IST on May 16. The OnePlus 7 Pro comes in three storage variants: the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 48,999, 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage priced at Rs 52,999 and 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage priced at Rs 57,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Finally playing with the big boys

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Finally playing with the big boys

With the purchase of OnePlus 7 Pro, customers can avail launch offers including up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on SBI Bank Debit Card and there is also no cost EMI option for six months. Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 9,300 while Servify is offering 70 percent guaranteed buy back. The OnePlus 7 Pro will also be available via OnePlus Pop-ups in Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad on May 15. OnePlus has not announced the sale date for OnePlus 7 just yet but it will be available from June. The OnePlus 7 starts at Rs 32,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 32,999 storage. The 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage will retail for Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Features and Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro is the most prominent flagship smartphone launches of this year. It not only brings a new design with faster processor but also uses a display unlike any other smartphone out there. The OnePlus 7 Pro features an aluminum frame with glass back and comes in Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey or Almond finish. There is a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with dual curved edges similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S10+. The display supports faster 90Hz refresh rate and has fingerprint sensor with larger recognition area embedded underneath it.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 7: Price, specifications, features compared

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 7: Price, specifications, features compared

Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. With OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus has also improved the camera and is now using a triple rear camera system. The main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with optical image stabilization and f/1.6 aperture. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it relies on a 16-megapixel pop-up camera similar to the one seen on Oppo F11 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro runs OxygenOS 9 based on Android Pie and brings a number of software refinements including digital wellbeing feature called Zen mode. It lacks an IP rating and wireless charging but packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

OnePlus 7: Features and Specifications

OnePlus 7 is only an incremental successor to its predecessor, the OnePlus 6T. It features a 6.41-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC. While OnePlus 7 Pro has triple rear camera setup, the OnePlus features a 48-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and packs a 3,700mAh battery. It will be available in red and mirror grey finish when it goes on sale next month.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 15, 2019 9:19 AM IST

Editor's Pick

How to download and set up Dream11 app
How To
How to download and set up Dream11 app
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Gaming

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Most Popular

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market

News

OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market
OnePlus 7 Pro receives its first software update

News

OnePlus 7 Pro receives its first software update
OnePlus 7 Pro goes on first sale today

News

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on first sale today
Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7

News

Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro water tests surface online

News

OnePlus 7 Pro water tests surface online

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 का रेंडर लीक, Xiao AI वॉइस असिस्टेंट और PPG मॉनिटरिंग जैसे नए फीचर्स से होगा लैस

2021 तक 50% स्मार्टफोन में होंगे तीन या उससे अधिक कैमरे

Infinix Note 5 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 3 हजार रुपये घटी

भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले टॉप तीन स्मार्टफोन में Xiaomi के Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro और Redmi Y2 डिवाइस शामिल

पुरानी विंडो का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षित नहीं है : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
News
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

News

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies
Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick
Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates
Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

News

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020