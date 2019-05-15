OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: Price in India, Offers and Availability

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are now official. The smartphones were launched globally at a simultaneous event in Bengaluru, New York and London yesterday. With the new devices, OnePlus is adopting two devices strategy for the first time and with OnePlus 7 Pro, it is going directly against the likes of Apple, Samsung and Huawei in the premium smartphone segment. The devices are the most premium yet from the Chinese smartphone maker and are priced in a way that makes them competitive and attractive a lot of consumers looking for a device in the Rs 30,000 and Rs 60,000 price segment.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: India Price and Availability

OnePlus may have launched two devices as part of its OnePlus 7 Series this year but it is the OnePlus 7 Pro that is getting all the attention. The smartphone is the most premium device yet from the company and challenges the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series and Google’s new Pixel 3a devices in the retail segment. The OnePlus 7 Pro sales start on May 17, 2019 in India but Amazon Prime members get early access to the device at 12:00PM IST on May 16. The OnePlus 7 Pro comes in three storage variants: the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs 48,999, 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage priced at Rs 52,999 and 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage priced at Rs 57,999.

With the purchase of OnePlus 7 Pro, customers can avail launch offers including up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on SBI Bank Debit Card and there is also no cost EMI option for six months. Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 9,300 while Servify is offering 70 percent guaranteed buy back. The OnePlus 7 Pro will also be available via OnePlus Pop-ups in Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad on May 15. OnePlus has not announced the sale date for OnePlus 7 just yet but it will be available from June. The OnePlus 7 starts at Rs 32,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 32,999 storage. The 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage will retail for Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Features and Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro is the most prominent flagship smartphone launches of this year. It not only brings a new design with faster processor but also uses a display unlike any other smartphone out there. The OnePlus 7 Pro features an aluminum frame with glass back and comes in Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey or Almond finish. There is a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with dual curved edges similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S10+. The display supports faster 90Hz refresh rate and has fingerprint sensor with larger recognition area embedded underneath it.

Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. With OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus has also improved the camera and is now using a triple rear camera system. The main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with optical image stabilization and f/1.6 aperture. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it relies on a 16-megapixel pop-up camera similar to the one seen on Oppo F11 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro runs OxygenOS 9 based on Android Pie and brings a number of software refinements including digital wellbeing feature called Zen mode. It lacks an IP rating and wireless charging but packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

OnePlus 7: Features and Specifications

OnePlus 7 is only an incremental successor to its predecessor, the OnePlus 6T. It features a 6.41-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC. While OnePlus 7 Pro has triple rear camera setup, the OnePlus features a 48-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and packs a 3,700mAh battery. It will be available in red and mirror grey finish when it goes on sale next month.