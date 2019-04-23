comscore
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro huge leak leaves very little to the imagination

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau is expected to unveil the launch date for the OnePlus 7 today. The company is expected to launch three devices this year, namely, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

Source: Waqar Khan/YouTube

Lately, there seems to be no stopping the leaks around OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphones. This year, the company is expected to launch as many as three devices, namely, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. Now, a huge leak has revealed nearly everything we need to know about the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, leaving very little to the imagination.

OnePlus 7 Pro leaked specifications, features

A leakster has taken to Twitter to reveal all the key details of the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. Starting with the OnePlus 7 Pro, the leakster claims that it will flaunt a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120×1440 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. But the talking point will be the 90Hz refresh rate that will differentiate it from other flagship devices. It is a feature that was hinted at yesterday by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

OnePlus 7 rumor roundup: Here’s everything we know so far

OnePlus 7 rumor roundup: Here’s everything we know so far

Under the hood will be the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage. For photography, the device will be equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup will consist of a 48-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 secondary sensor with 3x zoom support, and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle (117 degrees) sensor. This is in line with previous leaks.

Other features revealed by the leakster include a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Buyers will be able to choose from blue, grey, and brown color options. The 5G variant will be called OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, and it will come with the same set of specifications, and features.

OnePlus 7 leaked specifications, features

As for the OnePlus 7, the leakster claims that it will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) display, and the Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. It is set to feature up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage.

For photography, it is set to feature a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The device will be backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It is also likely to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

