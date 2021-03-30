OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro stable OxygenOS 11 update brings dark mode toggle, month old security patch

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, the Chinese brand’s former flagship series is finally getting stable OxygenOS 11 update. The rollout comes just a week after the OnePlus 7 series’ Android 11 stable update release. The latest firmware update confirmed via the Official OnePlus Forums brings revamped UI visual design, enhanced privacy controls, and improvements to the camera interface. OnePlus has also added short cut key for Dark mode, and a new gaming tools box for smooth switch of Fnatic mode. Also Read - MIUI 12 update based on Android 11 coming to these Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones: Check the full list

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7

System

Update to OxygenOS 11 version

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02

Updated GMS package to 2021.01

Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade

Camera

Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality

Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview

Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out

Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Shelf

Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery

Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage

Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

To recall, the stable OxygenOS 11 based Android 11 update for the OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 7T series came after a couple of months of beta testing that begun in January. Although the new firmware update for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 include February 2021 security patch, it’s a bit too late given some of OnePlus’ old devices like the OnePlus Nord have received security patch for March 2021.

As usual, the OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 is currently rolling out to a limited set of users right now.OnePlus in its forum noted that it will have a broader rollout in a few days once it confirms that the update doesn’t have any major bugs. The company further cites that using VPN to download this stable build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions.