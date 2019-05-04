OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to not boast IP rating due to high costs

OnePlus has just teased the water resistance and dust resistance of its upcoming OnePlus 7 series in a 30-second teaser video. However, unlike most smartphone companies, the smartphone maker that the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro will not really have any “waterproof ratings”. Instead, the teaser simply indicates that the series devices will have to be resistant to water and dust. This means that both the devices will not come with any official IP rating that is meant to denote the degree of resistance of a device against water and dust after proper testing. OnePlus revealed that this is because getting the official rating will increase the cost of smartphones.

Carl Pei, the Co-founder of the company even took to the official OnePlus forums to make a dedicated post to talk about the teaser and what the company really means by the 30-second long teaser. Before this, let’s take about the teaser so that you know what happened in case you have not watched. The video starts by teasing the smartphone while still hidden in the shadow. On the 13-second mark, a message appears on the screen stating “Water resistant ratings for phones cost you money.”

After this message, another message appears, “We bought something less expensive instead” followed by a shot of a bucket full of water. Following this, the device is dunked in the bucket full of water as the water splashes out. The video ends with a OnePlus logo flashing and a message appearing on the screen “OnePlus A better phone. May 14.” Moving back to the blog post, Pei added that the company has received a lot of feedback over the years about water resistance in its devices. He went on to clarify that the company has continued to improve the design of its devices to give its own “water-resistant quality” to OnePlus owners.

Pei stated that IP certification is the easiest way for a company to prove that their devices are water resistant but the rating does not really showcase the actual effect of the rating in the day-to-day use. However, he went on to add that this is not a bucket challenge and OnePlus is not asking its users to dunk their new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices in the bucket. Similar to other brands, OnePlus does not cover water damage in its IP classification warranty. He also added that the lack of IP rating in the OnePlus 7 series does not mean that the company will “never consider IP classifying” its future devices.

Last but not least, it is worth noting that the 30-second teaser video ends with a warning at the bottom adding “Products not IP certified. Water resistant under optimal test conditions. OnePlus makes no guarantees regarding water/liquid resistance. Water/liquid damage not covered under product warranty.” This really just summarizes what Pei explained in the blog post.