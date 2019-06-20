comscore OnePlus 7 Update: Android Q Developer Preview 2 features | BGR India
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro update: Android Q Developer Preview 2 now available

OnePlus has added a list of known issues for users planning to install Android Q Developer Preview 2. According to the post, the Reading mode and Display mode will not work on both, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices.

  Published: June 20, 2019 6:05 PM IST
OnePlus has just announced the availability of Android Q Developer Preview 2 on OnePlus 7 series. This new update comes about a month after OnePlus rolled out the first version of Developer Preview to the OnePlus 7 series. Similar to other software related announcements, OnePlus shared details about this new version in a dedicated post on its OnePlus forums. The OnePlus staff member and Global Product Operations Manager Manu J shared some important things to note in the post. First up, the company notes that this version is best suited for Android developers and “early adopters”.

However, OnePlus does not recommend users to flash this ROM if they have little to no experience in software development. People who have little to no experience in flashing custom ROMs should also stay away from flashing this. Users will be proceeding at their own risk if they still go ahead and flash this ROM without any experience. In line with the first version of Android Q Developer Preview (DP), OnePlus warned users about the risk of bricking their device. The company added that users should read and follow all “the instructions carefully and be sure 100% sure of what” they are doing. OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro users should take a backup of all the important data before starting the ROM flashing process.

OnePlus 7 Update: Known issues in the Android Q Developer Preview 2

The smartphone maker has added a list of known issues for users planning to install DP 2. According to the post, the Reading mode and Display mode will not work on both, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices. In addition to this, the verification window will not pop up when users are trying to connect anonymously on a Wi-Fi connection. OnePlus also revealed that this version will have a lower probability of suffering stability-related issues.

Android Q DP 2 Installation: How to get started

OnePlus users must ensure that their device has a minimum of 30 percent charge and 3GB free space before starting. Interested users should note that this process will erase all the contents of their smartphone. This makes the backup step all the more important. To install the Android Q DP 2, users should download the update file and place it on their phone. After this, they need to navigate to the “System Updates” screen in the “System” sub-menu in the “Settings” app. There they need to tap on the icon present on the top right and select “Local upgrade”.

After tapping on the “Local upgrade” button, users need to select the update package that they copied on their smartphone. Users need to tap the “Upgrade” button after selecting the Zip file. The device will restart after completing the upgrade process. The smartphone will then boot to the recovery mode to format the smartphone. The device automatically reboots after the format process to complete the upgrade. If the user changes their mind, they need to follow similar steps. In this case, they need to select the “Rollback” zip file to roll back to Android 9 Pie. OnePlus has also provided upgrade files for DP 1 users to upgrade to DP 2.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

  Published Date: June 20, 2019 6:05 PM IST

