OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro updates rolling out with November security patch

In addition to the November security patch, the update also features several important bug fixes and improvements.

  • Published: December 11, 2019 5:39 PM IST
OnePlus has released an update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The smartphones are now receiving OxygenOS 10.0.3 with a bunch of fixes and system improvements. In the changelog, OnePlus confirms that the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 update brings in November 2019 Android security patch. The OTA release will be available in a staged manner and a limited number of users will get it today.

The Chinese smartphone maker plans to expand the roll out to a broader set of users in a few days. The initial staged rollout is meant to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes globally available. The size of the OxygenOS 10.0.3 update package is nearly 2032MB.

OnePlus 7 update details

The new November 2019 Android security patch fixes a critical security vulnerability at the system component level. This flaw could allow remote hackers to use a specially designed file to run their code with privileged access. The OxygenOS 10.0.3 update for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro does not come with a huge changelog. As an incremental update, it will fix known issues and make the device work better than before.

Besides, OnePlus also encourages its users to report any bugs or suggestions using the OnePlus Community app. This will allow developers to focus on fixing widespread problems and popular feature requests.

Earlier this month, OnePlus celebrated its 6th-anniversary. The company offered major discounts on the OnePlus 7-series smartphones. The OnePlus 7 Pro 6GB RAM model with 128GB internal storage is available for Rs 38,999. The 8GB RAM model with 256GB internal storage is available for Rs 42,999 during this period. A further Rs 3,000 is also available by using HDFC Bank credit/debit cards or on EMI.

  • Published Date: December 11, 2019 5:39 PM IST

