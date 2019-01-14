comscore
  • Future OnePlus and Oppo flagship smartphones could sport wireless charging
Future OnePlus and Oppo flagship smartphones could sport wireless charging

This is likely to push other Chinese players including Xiaomi to take wireless charging seriously, and bring it to their smartphone lineup.

  Published: January 14, 2019 2:42 PM IST
Oppo has just joined the Wireless Power Consortium hinting that its future smartphones may come with wireless charging. Wireless Power Consortium is a group of companies that develops and promotes the Qi wireless charging standard, one of the most popular wireless charging technologies in the market. The Chinese smartphone maker has joined the likes of Samsung, Apple, Sony, Huawei, Panasonic, and ZTE to collectively work on and develop Qi charging. Considering that Oppo and OnePlus share key technologies with each other, the presence of Oppo in the consortium also indicates that future OnePlus flagship is also likely to come with the technology.

According to a report by ChargerLab, it is unclear about when the company decided to join the group. But this move by Oppo is likely to shake things up in the Asian market as the device maker currently holds the fourth spot in the market along with about 8.4 percent market share in the area. This is also likely to push other Chinese smartphone makers including Xiaomi to take wireless charging seriously and bring it to their smartphone lineup. The wireless charging technology has gradually gained traction in the world of technology while inching towards a future without any wires.

Similar to Super VOOC and VOOC charging technologies in wired charging, it may be possible that Oppo may have something up their sleeve which they may introduce to the group. Though, that is unlikely considering Oppo may want to keep that technology exclusive to its Oppo and OnePlus devices.

The consortium was formed back in 2008 with the goal to create a universal charging standard. According to the report, a manufacturer has to be the part of Wireless Power Consortium to be able to make Qi-certified smartphones and charging accessories.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2019 2:40 PM IST

