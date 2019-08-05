comscore OnePlus 7 OxygenOS update rolling out in India with bug fixes
OnePlus is rolling out the latest OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 7. This new OxygenOS 9.5.8 update brings in a bunch of bug fixes and the latest Android security patch.

  • Published: August 5, 2019 5:35 PM IST
oneplus-7-first-impressions-bgr-1

OnePlus continues to roll out frequent software updates for its flagship devices. These updates fix small bugs in the devices, and also introduce the latest Android security patch. Continuing with this, the company is now rolling out the latest OnePlus 7 OxygenOS update.

OnePlus 7 OxygenOS update details

OnePlus 7 users should now be receiving OxygenOS 9.5.8 update. This comes after the previous OxygenOS 9.5.7 update rolled out last month. The new update is just over 300MB in size, and again focuses on fixing certain bugs in the operating system.

As per the changelog, the update optimizes Adaptive Brightness. It also fixes an issue causing quick settings menu to drop due to accidental touches while on call. Besides these, the update brings in more general bug fixes, as well as the latest August 2019 Android security patch.

As is the norm, this update is rolling out in phases. It should reach all the OnePlus 7 units in the coming days. Once the OTA update is ready, users should receive a notification. Alternatively, they can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update. Users should ensure they have a stable Wi-Fi connection and plenty of charge in the device before initiating the update process.

OnePlus 7 prices in India, features, specifications

The OnePlus 7 is available in India with prices starting from Rs 32,999. This is the for the base model that comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. There is also a t0p-end model that costs Rs 37,999. This variant comes with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. Buyers can choose from Mirror Grey, Red, and Mirror Blue color options. Check the table below for the OnePlus 7 features and specifications.

Features OnePlus 7
Price 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,700mAh

