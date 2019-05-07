OnePlus 7 Pro: 5 features that could make it 2019's flagship smartphone to watch out for

OnePlus 7 Pro is set to launch globally on May 14 alongside OnePlus 7. With the launch, OnePlus will change its one smartphone for the first half of the year strategy by introducing two distinct devices. The OnePlus 7 is expected to be the cheaper of the two devices, while OnePlus 7 Pro is likely to bring all the refinements and in OnePlus’ own words – ‘breakthrough technology’. It is thus obvious that OnePlus has been focusing on OnePlus 7 Pro for all this long and OnePlus 7 has, in fact, got lost in the conversation. So, why is OnePlus 7 Pro such an important device? Here is a look at five features that set it apart from others in the market:

Display

In the past, OnePlus has focused on performance and speed of its devices but this year, we could see the company spend a lot of time talking about the display. OnePlus is using the term “Fast and Smooth” to advertise its next flagship where the word fast could relate to the processor and smooth seems to address the fluency of the display. The leaks suggest that OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a 6.64-inch AMOLED display and the panel could be sourced from Samsung. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has been claiming that it has spent three times the price of a standard display panel on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

This is likely to result in the Quad HD+ panel having higher resolution, curved edges and refresh rate of 90Hz. Most smartphones have a variable refresh rate of 60Hz and the only other smartphone with 90Hz refresh rate is Asus ROG Phone. With high refresh rate of 90Hz, OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to have much smoother animation and no jelly effect of any sort while scrolling through applications or switching between windows. The 90Hz refresh rate will also support games which supports 60 frames per second by refreshing graphics faster than standard devices. It needs to be seen where the refresh rate is set to constant at 90Hz or it uses variable refresh rate like Apple iPad Pro and the Razer Phone 2. Another thing going in favor of OnePlus 7 Pro’s display is that it has already received A+ rating from DisplayMate and OnePlus has confirmed that it is HDR10+ certified as well.

Design

While smartphone makers have been promising almost bezel-less display design, none of them have reached a point where it can be termed as acceptable. Flagship smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro have a noticeable chin while Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have a notch at the top. With OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus could probably make a smartphone with highest screen-to-body ratio, as seen from renders so far, and thinnest bezels yet on any smartphone.

OnePlus is likely to achieve such a design by offering curved edges on both the sides similar to Samsung Galaxy S10+. In fact, the renders of OnePlus 7 Pro show a device that seems identical to Samsung’s Galaxy flagship from the front. It seems to have no forehead and a chin that is much smaller than those seen on other Android flagships. It will also include a pop-up selfie camera, which negates the need for a notch or punch hole display on smartphones.

Performance

OnePlus’ flagship smartphones have always been known for performance and OnePlus 7 Pro is not expected to be slouch in this department. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, the most powerful processor from Qualcomm yet. The new processor promises up to 30 percent gain in performance over its predecessor. It is expected to feature up to 12GB of RAM and will support UFS 3.0 storage, making it one of the first devices to support the faster storage solution. The version 3.0 of the UFS standard has maximum bandwidth of 2,900 MB/s and has two data lanes.

Camera

Camera has not always been the strongest aspect of OnePlus’ flagship smartphones and that could change with the launch of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro, in particular, is tipped to feature triple cameras on the back stacked vertically. The main camera is expected to be a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor paired with an ultra wide angle camera and a telephoto camera. The sensor is expected to be capable of 3x optical zoom, which should make it a serious camera-centric device compared to its predecessor. For selfies, the OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to feature a 16-megapixel camera. The leaks so far indicate that the camera will be faster to pop-up than the ones seen on devices from brands like Oppo and Vivo.

Pricing

OnePlus has built its brand around the ideology of flagship killer. The leaked specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro suggest it will be as good, if not better, as Samsung’s flagship devices like the Galaxy S10. There have been multiple leaks about the pricing of OnePlus 7 Pro so far. The reports so far suggest that OnePlus 7 Pro could start at Rs 49,999 and come in three different colors of Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey and Almond. At a rumored starting price of Rs 49,999, OnePlus 7 Pro could emerge as a better purchase than Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is priced at Rs 55,900.