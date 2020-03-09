comscore OnePlus 7 Pro 5G gets Android 10 with latest update: Check full details
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G gets Android 10 with latest software update: Check full details

The latest OnePlus 7 Pro 5G update enhances location permissions for privacy. OnePlus is seeding the update in a staged manner, which means that the update will hit a limited number of OnePlus 7 Pro 5G units initially.

  Published: March 9, 2020 12:17 PM IST
OnePlus has rolled out the latest Android 10 OS update for the 5G edition of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The 4G versions of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro received the Android 10 update back in October 2019. The newly released update adds Android 10 goodie, a new UI design, and some other features. Read on to know more about the software update.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G: OxygenOS 10.0.4 update details

The latest OnePlus 7 Pro 5G update enhances location permissions for privacy. The brand has also added a new customization feature in the phone’s settings. You will now be able to choose icon shapes that will be displayed in the Quick Settings. It adds inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back. OnePlus has also added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps.

Apart from these, the new OnePlus 7 Pro 5G update also brings the Game Space feature. Users will now also be able to block spam by keywords for Message. To do this, you can head over to Messages > Spam > Settings > Blocking settings. OnePlus is seeding the update in a staged manner, which means that the update will hit a limited number of OnePlus 7 Pro 5G units initially. If no bugs are found, a broader rollout will commence in a few days, the company said. At the moment, it is unclear as to which region is getting this Android 10 update.

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling support in latest OxygenOS

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling support in latest OxygenOS

Besides, last month, OnePlus released an OxygenOS update that enabled Jio Wi-Fi calling or Jio VoWiFi support for the OnePlus 7 Pro, 7 and 7T Pro phones. The latest OxygenOS update brings January 2020 Android security patch along with VoWiFi calling support for Reliance Jio users in India. The company also notes optimized RAM management for all three smartphones. The update added a cloud service to enable synchronization with Contacts and Notes.

