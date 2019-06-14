comscore OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant Amazon India Sale | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant goes on sale today: Price, Specifications
News

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant goes on sale today: Price, Specifications

News

It comes OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant goes on sale for the first time today. The Almond color is the third addition to the smartphone. OnePlus 7 Pro was initially available in Nebula Blue and Mi

  • Published: June 14, 2019 8:49 AM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond

It comes OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant goes on sale for the first time today. The Almond color is the third addition to the smartphone. OnePlus 7 Pro was initially available in Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey colors.  OnePlus 7 Pro’s Almond finish is not different from gold color seen on most smartphones. In fact, the Almond variant of OnePlus 7 Pro resembles the new gold finish seen on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. This year, OnePlus has finally ditched black color and taken a bold stance on look and feel of its flagship.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Color: Price and Availability

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant will be available starting at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India. It will also be available from OnePlus India’s website, OnePlus exclusive retail stores and OnePlus partner outlets. OnePlus is also mixing configurations to appeal to a broad set of users. OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color model comes in only one storage of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is available at a retail price of Rs 52,999 in India.

OnePlus 7 Pro comes in three different storage: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant is available only in Mirror Grey Finish. While the 12GB RAM variant is available only in Nebula Blue finish. The 8GB RAM variant will be available in all three colors starting today. Those buying the flagship smartphone today can avail cashback up to Rs 2,000 with SBI credit and debit cards. The device is also available with no cost EMI option from Amazon India.

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Finally playing with the big boys

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Finally playing with the big boys

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Color: Specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the first true flagship from the company. It sports a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Almond color variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It runs OxygenOS 9 based on Android Pie and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary camera. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultrawide angle cameras. For selfies, OnePlus 7 Pro uses a 16-megapixel motorized camera like Oppo F11 Pro. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, UFS 3.0 storage and 4G LTE. There is a 4,000mAh battery pack that supports 30W Warp Charge technology.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 14, 2019 8:49 AM IST

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch Mode First Impressions
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch Mode First Impressions
Nokia true wireless earbuds get Rs 3,000 discount

Deals

Nokia true wireless earbuds get Rs 3,000 discount

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC

News

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC

JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India

News

JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India

Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS

News

Huawei Hongmeng OS: Company filing to trademark its mobile OS

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant goes on sale today: Price, Specifications

India to land near moon's south pole on September 6: ISRO

Facebook testing Watch with new sections, languages

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC

JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant goes on sale today: Price, Specifications

News

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant goes on sale today: Price, Specifications
Nokia true wireless earbuds get Rs 3,000 discount

Deals

Nokia true wireless earbuds get Rs 3,000 discount
Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus available at discount

Deals

Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus available at discount
OxygenOS Open Beta 21/12 bring June security patch, Digital WellBeing, and more to OnePlus 6/6T

News

OxygenOS Open Beta 21/12 bring June security patch, Digital WellBeing, and more to OnePlus 6/6T
Amazon Fab Phones Fest top deals on the last day

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest top deals on the last day

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Super Sale का आखिरी दिन आज

Realme C2 Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

3 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Nokia True Wireless Earbuds BH-705, यहां से खरीदें

JBL LIVE Series : भारत में 2,499 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च हुई हेडफोन की नई सीरीज

BSNL ने पेश किया नया Abhinandan 151 प्रीपेड प्लान, मिल रही है 180 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

News

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant goes on sale today: Price, Specifications
News
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant goes on sale today: Price, Specifications
India to land near moon's south pole on September 6: ISRO

News

India to land near moon's south pole on September 6: ISRO
Facebook testing Watch with new sections, languages

News

Facebook testing Watch with new sections, languages
Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC

News

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC
JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India

News

JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India