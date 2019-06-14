It comes OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant goes on sale for the first time today. The Almond color is the third addition to the smartphone. OnePlus 7 Pro was initially available in Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey colors. OnePlus 7 Pro’s Almond finish is not different from gold color seen on most smartphones. In fact, the Almond variant of OnePlus 7 Pro resembles the new gold finish seen on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. This year, OnePlus has finally ditched black color and taken a bold stance on look and feel of its flagship.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Color: Price and Availability

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color variant will be available starting at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India. It will also be available from OnePlus India’s website, OnePlus exclusive retail stores and OnePlus partner outlets. OnePlus is also mixing configurations to appeal to a broad set of users. OnePlus 7 Pro Almond color model comes in only one storage of 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is available at a retail price of Rs 52,999 in India.

OnePlus 7 Pro comes in three different storage: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant is available only in Mirror Grey Finish. While the 12GB RAM variant is available only in Nebula Blue finish. The 8GB RAM variant will be available in all three colors starting today. Those buying the flagship smartphone today can avail cashback up to Rs 2,000 with SBI credit and debit cards. The device is also available with no cost EMI option from Amazon India.

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Color: Specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the first true flagship from the company. It sports a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Almond color variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. It runs OxygenOS 9 based on Android Pie and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary camera. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultrawide angle cameras. For selfies, OnePlus 7 Pro uses a 16-megapixel motorized camera like Oppo F11 Pro. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, UFS 3.0 storage and 4G LTE. There is a 4,000mAh battery pack that supports 30W Warp Charge technology.