OnePlus has just revealed that it is preparing to launch the Almond colored OnePlus 7 Pro in India. According to the information available, OnePlus will launch this new variant on June 14, 2019. In addition to this, the company has also revealed the pricing of the new color on its website. According to the price listed on the OnePlus India website, the upcoming Almond color is priced at Rs 52,999. Taking a look at the listing, it looks like the Almond color will only come with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. This new color comes just weeks after the company launched the Nebula Blue color.

Almond: a new color and the strategy

Taking a step back, it appears that OnePlus is following its launch a new color strategy. We saw this similar launch cycle with the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. As part of this strategy, the company would launch a new color of its flagship smartphone to keep the interest alive. The new colors are also likely to attract potential buyers who are just on the fence to buy a new smartphone. We are not sure if the company will do the same with OnePlus 7 but this tactic is successful in maintaining the phone in the news cycle. This new color means that buyers have the choice of three colors for the OnePlus 7 Pro. These colors include Mirror Gray, Nebula Blue, and the new Almond variant.

According to a report by AllAboutOnePlus, the new variant will be available on Amazon India, and OnePlus India online stores. It is also likely that buyers can get the new color on OnePlus exclusive stores, Croma, and Reliance Digital and other retail stores. According to the report, interested buyers can pre-book the new color for Rs 2,000 on all exclusive OnePlus stores. The pre-booking facility is also available on Croma, Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores, Vijay Sales, Poorvika Mobiles, and more.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Almond will come with the same internal hardware as in other color variants. To recap, OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with QHD+ display and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display also supports DCI-P3 color profile and HDR10+ content with a 90Hz display. It comes with Snapdragon 855 SoC with an Octa-core CPU, Adreno 640 GPU, up to 256GB storage, and up to 12GB RAM. In the camera section, the device comes with a triple camera setup and a dual-LED, dual-tone LED flash.

The triple camera setup sports a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide sensor. Buyers also get a 16-megapixel front camera in the motorized pop-up housing for selfies. In connectivity, it comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port with USB 3.1 protocol. OnePlus 7 Pro also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front. Last but not least, the device comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge technology.