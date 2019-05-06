comscore
OnePlus 7 Pro 'Almond' color variant leaked ahead of May 14 launch

OnePlus itself isn't leaving any chance to tease the upcoming OnePlus 7 series phones. Previously, there were leaks about OnePlus launching the 7 Pro in two new colors - “Mirror Grey” and “Nebula Blue”. But now one more color variant has been added to the leaks, and this is called “Almond” color.

  • Published: May 6, 2019 8:55 PM IST
The all new OnePlus 7 series is on its way. In about a week’s time, we will see the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro officially, as these are scheduled to launch on May 14. While the leaks have already painted a clear picture of the two devices, today, the popular tipster Roland Quandt shared multiple pictures of the OnePlus 7 Pro revealing an all new ‘Almond’ color.

OnePlus itself isn’t leaving any chance to tease the upcoming OnePlus 7 series phones. Previously, there were leaks about OnePlus launching the 7 Pro in two new colors – “Mirror Grey” and “Nebula Blue”. But now one more color variant has been added to the leaks, and this is called “Almond” color.

It is not clear if the company is doing away with the traditional color options, and these three new color will be the additional variants that will be added to the OnePlus 7 lineup. With the flagship models this year, OnePlus seems to be focusing all of its efforts towards the display. OnePlus 7 Pro will be the most premium device and the company claims it will feature a “breakthrough display”, likely to be with 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the display will also be HDR10+ certified. The company has established a partnership with YouTube and Netflix to offer content that supports the HDR10 display on the OnePlus 7 Pro. While the standard HDR10 adds static metadata, the HDR10+ uses dynamic metadata with “frame-by-frame adjustments for the optimum representation of contrast from the HDR source content.”

OnePlus has already revealed the launch date of the upcoming OnePlus 7 series. The OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will make their debut on May 14 in New York at 11:00 AM EDT. The simultaneous launch event will take place in Europe as well as India at 8:15 PM IST. In India, the OnePlus 7 series will be exclusive to Amazon. The e-commerce website has put an official listing, the ‘Notify Me’ page, for the OnePlus 7 series launch for May 14.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2019 8:55 PM IST

OnePlus 7 Pro 'Almond' color variant leaked ahead of May 14 launch
