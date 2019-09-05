OnePlus 7 Pro Android 10 update brings wide-angle and telephoto video

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has just rolled out a new Android 10-based beta update for its flagship OnePlus 7 series. As noted, the Android 10-based Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 also brought a number of new features to both the devices. We have already covered the changes in Open Beta 1 in the past. However, according to a new report, it looks like OnePlus introduced some new camera-related features to its OnePlus 7 Pro with the update. It is also important to note that OnePlus already hinted at these features in the past.

OnePlus 7 Pro new camera-related features

According to a report by Android Police, the company has rolled out some previously-hinted camera features to OnePlus 7 series. The primary feature here is the ability to record video using all the three camera lenses. This means that OnePlus 7 Pro users can finally record videos using its ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lens. The report also highlighted a limitation with the newly introduced video mode. As per the limitation, users can only record videos at 30fps in these modes.

In addition, the company has also added the multi-lens support to other camera modes including Nightscape and Portrait mode. For instance, users can now use the Night mode on the ultra-wide-angle lens. The portrait mode will also come with a new zoomed-in mode for portrait images. As per a past report, OnePlus hinted that it may launch some of these features with the next Android version. The company has also made changes in the camera UI to accommodate the lens toggle. OnePlus also sees to have improved the “Super Steady” mode. The report also stated that users can’t side-load the OnePlus Camera APK in Android 9 Pie-based system to gain these additional features.