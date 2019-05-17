OnePlus 7 Pro now available at Reliance Digital and My Jio stores: Price, offers, specifications, features

The OnePlus 7 Pro is already available for purchase via Amazon India. Now, the flagship device is being made available through Reliance Digital and My Jio stores across India. Customers can first experience the phone, and then purchase it at any store. Additionally, exclusive live demos of the OnePlus 7 Pro will also be given to buyers. The Chinese company’s latest OnePlus 7 Pro can be purchased in Mirror Gray color variant at Reliance Digital stores.

The Almond and Nebula Blue color variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available from May 28. On buying the phone from Reliance Digital and My Jio stores, customers can get cashback and exchange deals. Buyers can get up to Rs 2,000 cashback on SBI Cards. Reliance Jio is also offering customers benefits worth Rs 9,300.

You can also avail up to 70 percent guaranteed exchange price with Servify. To further sweeten the deal, Reliance Digital is also giving away headphones worth Rs 1,490. But, the headphones will be given to the first 150 customers only who buy the OnePlus 7 Pro via Reliance Digital stores.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India

As for the pricing, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 48,999. For the price, you will get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 256GB storage/8GB RAM variant of the device is priced at Rs 52,999. The top 12GB RAM/256GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 57,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro features, specifications

As for the specifications, the OnePlus 7 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The panel throws images at QHD+ resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge support. On the software front, the device ships with the latest Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5 out-of-the-box.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

For photography, the OnePlus 7 Pro is equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back. The rear camera setup of the phone includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 16-megapixel second sensor with f/2.2 aperture and ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. It offers a liquid cooling system for a better gaming experience. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose.