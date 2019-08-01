comscore OnePlus 7 Pro update: August 2019 security patch rolling out
OnePlus 7 Pro beats the Pixels to receive the latest Android security patch

OnePlus 7 Pro update is rolling out with the latest Android security patch. It receives the patch ahead of the likes of the Pixels and Essential smartphones.

  • Published: August 1, 2019 10:00 AM IST
OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for its flagship OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone. This incremental update introduces a couple of optimizations to the user experience. But most importantly, it brings in the latest August 2019 Android security patch. Read on to find out everything about this new OnePlus 7 Pro update.

The company is rolling out an OTA update with version number 9.5.11 to the flagship smartphone users. As mentioned, the stable update introduces the August 2019 Android security patch to the flagship smartphone. What’s worth noting is that the smartphone is receiving this patch ahead of the Google Pixels and the Essentials.

Besides the security patch, the update optimizes Adaptive Brightness, sensitiveness of the screen touch while gaming, and accidental touches with notification bar in calling. It further updates GMS to 2019.06, and brings in a bunch of general bug fixes and improvements.

As is the norm, the OTA update is being rolled out in phases. So all units should receive the update in the coming days. Users will receive a notification when the update is ready. Alternatively, they can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update.

The OnePlus 7 series made its debut in India back in May. Prices for the OnePlus 7 Pro start at Rs 48,999. This is for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also a 256GB storage variant with 12GB RAM, which costs Rs 59,999.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro
Price 48999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: August 1, 2019 10:00 AM IST

