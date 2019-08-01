OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for its flagship OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone. This incremental update introduces a couple of optimizations to the user experience. But most importantly, it brings in the latest August 2019 Android security patch. Read on to find out everything about this new OnePlus 7 Pro update.

OnePlus 7 Pro update details

The company is rolling out an OTA update with version number 9.5.11 to the flagship smartphone users. As mentioned, the stable update introduces the August 2019 Android security patch to the flagship smartphone. What’s worth noting is that the smartphone is receiving this patch ahead of the Google Pixels and the Essentials.

Besides the security patch, the update optimizes Adaptive Brightness, sensitiveness of the screen touch while gaming, and accidental touches with notification bar in calling. It further updates GMS to 2019.06, and brings in a bunch of general bug fixes and improvements.

As is the norm, the OTA update is being rolled out in phases. So all units should receive the update in the coming days. Users will receive a notification when the update is ready. Alternatively, they can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update.

Prices in India, features, specifications

The OnePlus 7 series made its debut in India back in May. Prices for the OnePlus 7 Pro start at Rs 48,999. This is for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also a 256GB storage variant with 12GB RAM, which costs Rs 59,999.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro Price 48999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh