OnePlus 7 Pro bug reportedly causes random shutdowns

The OnePlus 7 Pro was recently treated with OxygenOS 9.5.9 update which brought new features along with bug fixes and performance improvements. However, some users have been complaining about a weird bug that randomly causes the OnePlus 7 Pro to shut down or restart. The OnePlus 7 Pro bug can be quite frustrating and until the company releases a fix, here is a temporary workaround that you can try.

“I bought 2 OnePlus 7 Pro phones and one is completely dead. Turned off and will not turn back on. Started with calling out issues,” a user gsimonelli wrote on the OnePlus community thread. Another user Gmx333 wrote, “I had the same problem and resumed the phone holding vol up+power after few attempts. This is my first OnePlus and I’m surprised since I never owned a device with such severe bugs.”

How to fix random shutdown issue on OnePlus 7 Pro

Users facing the issue have already reported about the same on OnePlus online forums, News18 reports. OnePlus has been working on the issue and till they don’t rollout an update, there is a temporary fix you can try if your phone shuts down or reboots randomly.

In case your phone shuts down and does not restart, you can simultaneously press the power key and volume+ key to boot into the fastboot mode. From there, simply navigate to restart. This will restart your phone, and if it shuts down again, you can repeat this step again.

Even certain users with OnePlus 7 Pro 5G units in the UK have reported about similar issues. The recent OxygenOS 9.5.9 update brought improvements in the camera department, basically improving 48-megapixel photo quality in JPGs. The update also brought June 2019 Android security patch. It is expected that OnePlus will roll out a specific update in the coming weeks to bring fixes to the random reboot issue.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro Price 48999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh