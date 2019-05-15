OnePlus 7 Pro cameras beat Samsung Galaxy S10+, Apple iPhone XS Max: DxOMark

OnePlus just launched its latest OnePlus 7 Series. The new series includes the top-of-the-line OnePlus 7 Pro, and the more affordable OnePlus 7. Along with the launch, DxOMark has also posted its results after testing the camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro. According to the results, the OnePlus 7 Pro has received a DxOMark score of 111 and a DxOMark Seflie score of 86. With this, the smartphone is on the second sport after the Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G with a tie on the first spot with a 112 score.

The interesting thing to note here is that OnePlus 7 Pro has managed to beat the likes of Huawei Mate 20 Pro, P20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Apple iPhone XS Max, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 3 and more. Taking a closer look, the OnePlus 7 Pro scored 118 in the photo section of the review, and 98 in the video section.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

OnePlus 7 Pro features, specifications

To recap the specifications, OnePlus has added a triple-camera setup on the back of the OnePlus 7 Pro. As part of the setup, you get a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), Laser and Phase detection auto-focus, a 16-megapixel second sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and ultra-wide lens and a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 78mm telephoto lens to provide 3x lossless zoom with OIS. The front gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and 25mm wide lens in a motorized housing.

Digging deeper, the triple-camera setup captures good quality images on the main and the telephoto lens with accurate exposure and good dynamic range. The autofocus on the camera is fast and accurate, and the camera is able to preserve details in almost all conditions. Moving beyond that, the dual-LED flash unit on the smartphone offers accurate exposure and the telephoto camera results in good depth estimation and impressive bokeh effect in the Portrait mode.

Talking about the videos shot on the smartphone, the camera is able to preserve details “in all conditions” along with accurate exposure and white balance. OnePlus 7 Pro offers fast autofocus and decent stabilization. However, the report also notes that the company needs to improve the white balance for images along with luminescence noise in the shadows, and desaturated colors with noise in images taken on the telephoto lens. While shooting videos, users may also notice limited dynamic range, noise on moving objects in low light and decrease in the sharpness of the frame in videos shot while walking.

As previously noted, the company is working on a software update to improve the camera quality of the OnePlus 7 Pro. It is likely that the company will fix some things to improve the overall camera experience for its users.