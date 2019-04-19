comscore
OnePlus 7 Pro cases leaked yet again revealing the design

The OnePlus 7 pro is said to pack three cameras at the back and a pop-up selfie camera. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset.

  • Published: April 19, 2019 9:32 AM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro

(Image credit: GSMArena)

Just recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teased the upcoming OnePlus smartphone, which is said to “unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth.” A few reports claim that OnePlus 7 could debut on May 14. But, the “Pro” version of it is said to pack a Quad HD+ resolution Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Most smartphone displays offer support for 60Hz and OnePlus 7 pro will have a higher refreshing rate, which means better smoothness.

Besides, new case renders of the OnePlus 7 Pro have surfaced online, showing what could be the possible design of the device. The case renders doesn’t shed light on anything new. The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to come with three cameras at the back. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the handset will feature a 48-megapixel main camera, backed by a telephoto and an ultra wide-angle camera. The standard model, on the other hand, is said to offer two cameras on the rear side.

The smartphone could sport a pop-up selfie camera setup, which will eliminate the need for the notch. Separately, the OnePlus 7 will feature a waterdrop-style notch design and support 1080p+ display resolution. The OnePlus 7 Pro is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset. On the software side, the handset is expected to ship with the Android 9 Pie operating system with custom Oxygen OS skin on top. OnePlus is expected to stuff in a large 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge.

As for the pricing, the upcoming Oneplus device is likely to be more expensive than the previous OnePlus handset. GSMArena reported that the price could start from $699 (approximately Rs 48,500) or $799 (approximately Rs 55,400). Currently, the OnePlus 6T is available for Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option on Amazon India website.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2019 9:32 AM IST

