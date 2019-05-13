OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed to feature 6.67-inch 90Hz notch-less full screen display

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices on May 14, which is tomorrow. The Chinese company has been teasing the features of its upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone via ads, newspapers, short videos or images. The “Pro” of the handset is said to feature a big 6.67-inch notch-less full-screen display with the 90Hz refresh rate. Now, OnePlus has confirmed the same information.

Matt Swider has posted a few images on Twitter, that shows a teaser poster from OnePlus. The device will reportedly sport a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display. Last month, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau indicated that the next-generation device will offer a “Fast and Smooth” experience. Emphasizing more on the display, OnePlus CEO said, “A whole new display which has to be seen to be believed.”

He also revealed that OnePlus is spending three times more than the older flagship displays. Additionally, the 90Hz refresh rate would also help offer users a much smoother experience mostly in terms of gaming. The handset is also said to offer a curved display, as per leaked images. Besides, the OnePlus 7 Pro might arrive in Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey and Almond color options.

It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 chipset. If rumors are to be believed, we will get to see a triple camera setup at the back, which will include a 48-megapixel primary camera. To achieve a notch-less display, the handset will offer a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The front will reportedly house a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to be backed by a large 4,000mAh battery and support 30W Warp Charge. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, will be a toned down version of the OnePlus 7 Pro. It could pack a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED notched display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is tipped to boasts of a dual rear camera setup and a single camera on the front. It could house a slightly larger 4,150mAh battery and support 30W Warp charge. Both the smartphones are expected to ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box.