OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed to feature 6.67-inch 90Hz notch-less full screen display

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices on May 14, which is tomorrow. The Chinese company has been teasing the features of its upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone via ads, newspapers, short videos or images. The “Pro” of the handset is said to feature a big 6.67-inch notch-less full-screen display with the 90Hz refresh rate. Now, OnePlus has confirmed the same information.
Matt Swider has posted a few images on Twitter, that shows a teaser poster from OnePlus. The device will reportedly sport a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display. Last month, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau indicated that the next-generation device will offer a “Fast and Smooth” experience. Emphasizing more on the display, OnePlus CEO said, “A whole new display which has to be seen to be believed.”
This arrived today at the @futureplc @techradar office: I wonder what @oneplus @OnePlus_USA @PeteLau will launch Tuesday 🤔🤔🤔 #oneplus7pro #tease pic.twitter.com/YHL3SB0q49
— Matt Swider (@mattswider) May 11, 2019
He also revealed that OnePlus is spending three times more than the older flagship displays. Additionally, the 90Hz refresh rate would also help offer users a much smoother experience mostly in terms of gaming. The handset is also said to offer a curved display, as per leaked images. Besides, the OnePlus 7 Pro might arrive in Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey and Almond color options.
It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 chipset. If rumors are to be believed, we will get to see a triple camera setup at the back, which will include a 48-megapixel primary camera. To achieve a notch-less display, the handset will offer a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. The front will reportedly house a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.
The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to be backed by a large 4,000mAh battery and support 30W Warp Charge. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, will be a toned down version of the OnePlus 7 Pro. It could pack a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED notched display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is tipped to boasts of a dual rear camera setup and a single camera on the front. It could house a slightly larger 4,150mAh battery and support 30W Warp charge. Both the smartphones are expected to ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box.