comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7 Pro first software update rolling out with April patch, camera improvements and more
News

OnePlus 7 Pro first software update rolling out with April patch, camera improvements and more

News

The last update for OnePlus 7 Pro brought the version number of OxygenOS to 9.5.2.GM21AA in a significant 485MB package. In contrast, the new update amounts to just 125MB in size.

  • Published: May 16, 2019 11:53 AM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (11)

OnePlus is not wasting any time and has rolled out the first software update for the new the OnePlus 7 Pro. As part of the software update, the OxygenOS version comes to 9.5.3.GM21AA. Taking a closer look at the changelog of the update, it looks like the company has rolled out a number of new features to the device along with much-needed improvements. First off, under the System section in the changelog, this update brings April 2019 Android security patch which is not the latest but still close. Other features that come with this update include the inclusion of AC dimming feature in the OnePlus Laboratory, improved scrolling, and usual bug fixes and improvements.

The changelog also indicates that OnePlus has added the Fnatic mode to its existing gaming mode along with haptic feedback in the gaming mode. However, the most important update here is the improvements in the photo quality in the images shot using the camera. The last entry in the update states that OnePlus has added support for VoLTE and VoWiFi for Thailand AIS. It is worth noting that all these changes are quite similar to the changelog of the update that the company rolled out to our review device about a week back except for the VoLTE and VoWiFi support.

In fact, it looks like this new update removes the Google Digital Wellbeing feature that it rolled to the OnePlus 7 Pro with the last update. We can confirm that the “Digital Wellbeing” section has been removed from the settings app in our review device without any clear explanation about the removal of the feature. It looks like the company may want to roll out this feature in a later update after further optimizations.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Here’s what happens when the OnePlus flagship is dunked in water for 30 minutes

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Pro: Here’s what happens when the OnePlus flagship is dunked in water for 30 minutes

For context, the last update brought the version number of OxygenOS to 9.5.2.GM21AA in a significant 485MB package. In contrast, the new update amounts to just 125MB in size. As previously reported, the company was working on a new software update to make improvements to the camera. It is unclear if this update brings those updates or OnePlus is referring to another update by the end of the month.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 16, 2019 11:53 AM IST

Editor's Pick

How to download and set up Dream11 app
How To
How to download and set up Dream11 app
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Gaming

Epic Games has big plans for PC Gaming Show 2019

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Most Popular

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market

News

OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market
OnePlus 7 Pro receives its first software update

News

OnePlus 7 Pro receives its first software update
OnePlus 7 Pro goes on first sale today

News

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on first sale today
Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7

News

Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro water tests surface online

News

OnePlus 7 Pro water tests surface online

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 का रेंडर लीक, Xiao AI वॉइस असिस्टेंट और PPG मॉनिटरिंग जैसे नए फीचर्स से होगा लैस

2021 तक 50% स्मार्टफोन में होंगे तीन या उससे अधिक कैमरे

Infinix Note 5 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 3 हजार रुपये घटी

भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले टॉप तीन स्मार्टफोन में Xiaomi के Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro और Redmi Y2 डिवाइस शामिल

पुरानी विंडो का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षित नहीं है : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

News

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
News
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

News

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies
Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick
Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

News

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates
Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

News

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020