OnePlus 7 Pro first software update rolling out with April patch, camera improvements and more

OnePlus is not wasting any time and has rolled out the first software update for the new the OnePlus 7 Pro. As part of the software update, the OxygenOS version comes to 9.5.3.GM21AA. Taking a closer look at the changelog of the update, it looks like the company has rolled out a number of new features to the device along with much-needed improvements. First off, under the System section in the changelog, this update brings April 2019 Android security patch which is not the latest but still close. Other features that come with this update include the inclusion of AC dimming feature in the OnePlus Laboratory, improved scrolling, and usual bug fixes and improvements.

The changelog also indicates that OnePlus has added the Fnatic mode to its existing gaming mode along with haptic feedback in the gaming mode. However, the most important update here is the improvements in the photo quality in the images shot using the camera. The last entry in the update states that OnePlus has added support for VoLTE and VoWiFi for Thailand AIS. It is worth noting that all these changes are quite similar to the changelog of the update that the company rolled out to our review device about a week back except for the VoLTE and VoWiFi support.

In fact, it looks like this new update removes the Google Digital Wellbeing feature that it rolled to the OnePlus 7 Pro with the last update. We can confirm that the “Digital Wellbeing” section has been removed from the settings app in our review device without any clear explanation about the removal of the feature. It looks like the company may want to roll out this feature in a later update after further optimizations.

For context, the last update brought the version number of OxygenOS to 9.5.2.GM21AA in a significant 485MB package. In contrast, the new update amounts to just 125MB in size. As previously reported, the company was working on a new software update to make improvements to the camera. It is unclear if this update brings those updates or OnePlus is referring to another update by the end of the month.