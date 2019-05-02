comscore
OnePlus 7 Pro Geekbench listing confirms 12GB RAM; logs fastest multi-core score for an Android smartphone

The upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench. The site not only confirms 12GB RAM variant, but also reveals that it will be the fastest Android phone at launch.

  Published: May 2, 2019 9:47 AM IST
OnePlus is all set to debut the OnePlus 7-series smartphones on May 14. The company has already started teasing the smartphone on social media, and in the newspapers in the US. While the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have been leaked on numerous occasions, and the “Pro” variant was recently spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench revealing key details.

The listing confirms that that smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, and will come with up to 12GB of RAM, which is in line with the rumors. It carries model number GM1917, which according to wccftech is the OnePlus 7 Pro model. In the Geekbench test, the phone logged a score of 11,012 in the multi-core test, which makes it the fast Android phone. But the test also reveals that in single-core test, it takes fourth place, just below Exynos versions of the Galaxy S10-series. Still, it does not beat the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is the fastest phone with a multi-core score of 11,515.

Talking about the OnePlus 7 Pro, the newspaper ad revealed crucial details, such as schematics, triple rear cameras, no bezel, no notch, no bloatware, and no hefty price tag. Talking about cameras, the company has shared some sample photos taken on the OnePlus 7 Pro’s triple rear cameras. It is expected to come with a 48-megapixel primary snapper, a telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom, and a third could be an ultra-wide angle lens.

DisplayMate, the company behind most advanced calibration and optimization software for monitors, projectors, HDTVs, smartphones and mobile displays, tested the OnePlus 7 Pro and has given it the highest A+ display rating. The OnePlus smartphone is expected to come with an OLED panel with QHD+ resolution and 90Hz screen refresh rate for smooth UI experience.

The OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will make their debut on May 14 in New York at 11:00AM EDT. The simultaneous launch event will take place in Europe as well as India at 8:15PM IST.

