OnePlus 7 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.5.10 with system-level fixes
Both OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are getting new versions of OxygenOS that brings system-level updates and improvements to the camera performance.

  • Published: July 19, 2019 9:51 AM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (16)

OnePlus 7 Pro is getting a new OxygenOS HotFix in the form of version 9.5.10. This stable version is being released in the form of an OTA update. This comes after the Chinese smartphone maker halted the global release of OxygenOS 9.5.9 update due to a bug in its Tap-to-Wake feature. The changelog shows that the update brings a number of changes to the device. Most of the updates are centered around system-level improvements but there is also fix for camera performance.

OxygenOS 9.5.10 HotFix for OnePlus 7 Pro

The hotfix update for OnePlus 7 Pro improves touch sensitivity for faster performance. It also makes visual effects smoother while haptic feedback for the keyboard has been optimized. The changelog reveals that OnePlus has also optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness. The auto-switch of display resolution and speed, accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off has also been optimized. The update also brings security patch for the month of June. The haptic feedback of third-party app notifications have also been optimized with this update.

Other enhancements coming to OnePlus 7 Pro with OxygenOS 9.5.10 include addition of face unlock assistive lighting. The feature can be enabled from Settings > Security & Lock Screen > Face Unlock > Face Unlock Assistive Lighting. OnePlus is enhancing sound for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. The update adds support for VoLTE/VoWiFi for 2 SE and Telenor SE. There is also general bug fixes and improvements coming with this update. On the camera front, OnePlus claims to have improved the performance of camera mode while switching from front to back. It has also improved the speed of autofocus and there is now advanced photo-stitching in panorama mode. In Pro mode, OxygenOS 9.5.10 brings improvements to photo quality of 48-megapixel JPEG images.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

OxygenOS 9.5.7 for OnePlus 7

Alongside the release of OxygenOS 9.5.10 for OnePlus 7 Pro, there is also a new update for OnePlus 7. The smartphone is getting OxygenOS 9.5.7 as an OTA update. The update optimizes the sensitivity of automatic brightness. It also optimizes the speed and accuracy of GPS while screen is turned off. It brings general bug fixes and improvements for the smartphone. There is also addition of sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. OnePlus is adding VoLTE/VoWiFi support for 3 SE and Telenor SE in the EEA market.

OnePlus 7 Review: Practical, value for money flagship

OnePlus 7 Review: Practical, value for money flagship

The update also brings camera fixes being delivered to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The update improves the performance of camera mode switching. It also improves photo quality of 48-megapixel images in the Pro mode. There is also improvement to auto focusing experience in some scenes. The company has also improved the effect of photo-stitching in Panorama mode.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

