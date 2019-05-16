comscore
  OnePlus 7 Pro: Here's what happens when the OnePlus flagship is dunked in water for 30 minutes
OnePlus 7 Pro: Here's what happens when the OnePlus flagship is dunked in water for 30 minutes

The flagship OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone may not have an IP certification, but it seems to be built well enough to withstand water damage. YouTubers have started testing the new OnePlus 7 Pro’s water resistant capabilities.

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus revealed that its upcoming flagship smartphones won’t feature an IP rating. While that annoyed potential buyers and fans, the company did say that there were adequate measures taken to protect the new OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro against water damage. To put those claims to test, a YouTuber did an underwater test by submerging the OnePlus 7 Pro for 30 minutes.

YouTubers Matthew Moniz and Dave 2D submerged their OnePlus 7 Pro unit in a bucket of water. Both tests were done for different durations – 30 minutes, and 16 minutes respectively. But what’s remarkable is that OnePlus’ flagship smartphone survived both the tests. After taking the device out of the bucket, everything from the screen to the cameras worked fine. Even the speakers worked, albeit with minimal distortion.

What this essentially proves is that the OnePlus 7 Pro is likely to survive the accidental drop in a bucket of water or even light to medium rains. But it is quite clear that you won’t be able to take the flagship smartphone for a swim with you.

OnePlus had revealed that it had not applied for an IP certification for its smartphones as it costs money. This cost would invariably have been passed on to the consumers, thereby affecting the aggressive price tags. Having said that, OnePlus reiterates that its phones are built well enough to handle water. In a chat with BGR India, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said, “It’s quite important, so we design our products to be able to withstand water in daily use. So when you drop it in water and pick it up, it’s fine. It’s just that we haven’t gone through the IP process yet.”

Pei added, “The website iFixit disassembles phones and tell consumers how to fix their own phones when their warranty is no longer intact. And there’s an assembly of the OnePlus 6T I think already, where the rubber between gaps to prevent water damage is clearly visible. I think there has been a bunch of Youtubers who attempted to test how water resistant our products are. The conclusion has always been the same, it’s fine.”

This year, OnePlus launched two flagship devices (OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro) simultaneously in the global and Indian markets. As mentioned, both devices have been aggressively priced to take on the competition. The OnePlus 7 is priced at Rs 32,999 for the base model (128GB+6GB RAM), and Rs 37,999 for the top model (256GB+8GB RAM). OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 48,999 for the base model (128GB+6GB), Rs 52,999 for the mid model (256GB+8GB RAM), and Rs 57,999 for the top model (256GB+12GB RAM).

