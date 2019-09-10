comscore OnePlus 7 Pro Horizon Light feature not coming to other devices
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7 Pro Horizon Light feature not coming to OnePlus 7 and 6T devices
News

OnePlus 7 Pro Horizon Light feature not coming to OnePlus 7 and 6T devices

News

OnePlus 7, and 6T users have long been asking for the implementation of Horizon Light. This is because both these devices do not come with an LED indicator for notifications.

  • Published: September 10, 2019 1:50 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (1)

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has confirmed that it is not rolling out a key 7 Pro feature to other devices. The feature that we are talking about is the OnePlus 7 Pro Horizon Light feature. OnePlus also uses this feature to notify users about incoming notifications. OnePlus 7 series does not feature an LED indicator, therefore, the Horizon Light works as a good alternative. For the people who have not seen Horizon Light feature in action, it is similar to Edge lighting from Samsung.

OnePlus 7 Pro Horizon Light details

As per XDA Developers, OnePlus 7, and 6T users have long been asking for Horizon Light. This is because both these devices do not come with an LED indicator for notifications. According to a recent post, OnePlus confirmed that the feature will be limited to the 7 Pro. But, the post did not reveal the reason behind this limitation. It is likely related to Super AMOLED display with curved edges.

The report also noted that users spotted the feature in Android 10 Developer beta builds in the past. So the settings options gave hope to OnePlus 7 users that the feature may come to their devices in the future. However, the latest forum post regarding customization features on OxygenOS Open Beta builds also revealed some of the upcoming features. These features also include better customization across the system, Smart display in Ambient mode, better privacy and more. It also extends to improved notifications, new Game Space, and the ability to share Wi-Fi. Given the lack of native solutions, users should look towards third-party apps. The report noted that users can also use third-party apps such as NotifyBuddy. This will solve the issue regarding notification alerts on AMOLED display. Users can also scout the Google Play Store for similar notification apps.

Specifications

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 10, 2019 1:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Crysis hopes rekindled with New Crytek CryEngine Tech Demo Reel
Gaming
Crysis hopes rekindled with New Crytek CryEngine Tech Demo Reel
Oppo Reno Ace to launch with 90Hz display in October

News

Oppo Reno Ace to launch with 90Hz display in October

Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline

News

Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline

Samsung Galaxy S9+ software update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S9+ software update rolling out

Vivo U10 to feature fast charging technology and Snapdragon SoC

News

Vivo U10 to feature fast charging technology and Snapdragon SoC

Most Popular

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Horizon Light feature not coming to other devices

Oppo Reno Ace to launch with 90Hz display in October

Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline

Samsung Galaxy S9+ software update rolling out

Vivo U10 to feature fast charging technology and Snapdragon SoC

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 Pro Horizon Light feature not coming to other devices

News

OnePlus 7 Pro Horizon Light feature not coming to other devices
Daiwa 49-inch smart TV with Big Wall UI launched at Rs 26,990

News

Daiwa 49-inch smart TV with Big Wall UI launched at Rs 26,990
Amazon Great Indian Festival announced

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival announced
OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau

News

OnePlus TV teased with kevlar back finish by CEO Pete Lau
Realme XT Pro could come with a 90Hz display

News

Realme XT Pro could come with a 90Hz display

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Digital TV ने सेकंड्री कनेक्शन की नेटवर्क कनेक्शन फीस में कटौती की, यह है नई कीमत

Tata Sky ने मंथली नेटवर्क फी में की कटौती : रिपोर्ट

Xiaomi ने Mi Charge Turbo 30W वायरलैस चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी को किया पेश, 4000mAh बैटरी को 1 घंटे में कर देगा चार्ज

PUBG खेलने से मना किया तो रेता पिता का गला, जानें पूरा मामला

एक शख्स ने 1,300 क्रेडिट कार्ड की जानकारी याद कर 1 लाख 80 हजार का चूना लगाया


News

OnePlus 7 Pro Horizon Light feature not coming to other devices
News
OnePlus 7 Pro Horizon Light feature not coming to other devices
Oppo Reno Ace to launch with 90Hz display in October

News

Oppo Reno Ace to launch with 90Hz display in October
Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline

News

Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline
Samsung Galaxy S9+ software update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S9+ software update rolling out
Vivo U10 to feature fast charging technology and Snapdragon SoC

News

Vivo U10 to feature fast charging technology and Snapdragon SoC