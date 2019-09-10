OnePlus 7 Pro Horizon Light feature not coming to other devices

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has confirmed that it is not rolling out a key 7 Pro feature to other devices. The feature that we are talking about is the OnePlus 7 Pro Horizon Light feature. OnePlus also uses this feature to notify users about incoming notifications. OnePlus 7 series does not feature an LED indicator, therefore, the Horizon Light works as a good alternative. For the people who have not seen Horizon Light feature in action, it is similar to Edge lighting from Samsung.

OnePlus 7 Pro Horizon Light details

As per XDA Developers, OnePlus 7, and 6T users have long been asking for Horizon Light. This is because both these devices do not come with an LED indicator for notifications. According to a recent post, OnePlus confirmed that the feature will be limited to the 7 Pro. But, the post did not reveal the reason behind this limitation. It is likely related to Super AMOLED display with curved edges.

The report also noted that users spotted the feature in Android 10 Developer beta builds in the past. So the settings options gave hope to OnePlus 7 users that the feature may come to their devices in the future. However, the latest forum post regarding customization features on OxygenOS Open Beta builds also revealed some of the upcoming features. These features also include better customization across the system, Smart display in Ambient mode, better privacy and more. It also extends to improved notifications, new Game Space, and the ability to share Wi-Fi. Given the lack of native solutions, users should look towards third-party apps. The report noted that users can also use third-party apps such as NotifyBuddy. This will solve the issue regarding notification alerts on AMOLED display. Users can also scout the Google Play Store for similar notification apps.

Specifications

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Price 48999 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

