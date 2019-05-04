comscore
  OnePlus 7 Pro India pricing leaks online; base model may start at Rs 49,999
OnePlus 7 Pro India pricing leaks online; base model may start at Rs 49,999

The increase in pricing for the OnePlus 7 Pro is likely because of the rumored QHD+ display with a 90Hz display refresh rate, a triple camera setup on the back and a pop-up selfie camera.

  Published: May 4, 2019 7:50 PM IST
China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its latest flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 7 lineup. The lineup includes the baseline OnePlus 7 along with the new OnePlus 7 Pro. With about 10 days remaining till the launch of the device, a new report has surfaced online with the Indian pricing for the OnePlus 7 Pro. According to the report, the base model for the OnePlus 7 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 49,999.

The 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant will be priced at Rs 52,999 while the top of the line variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 57,999. The pricing information was revealed by Ishan Agarwal on his Twitter account. Though in addition to the pricing details, he did mention that the “prices MAY change before launch under some circumstances” and he wasn’t completely sure about the leak. Regardless of that, it is worth noting that previous reports about OnePlus 7 being one of the most expensive device lineups for the company seems to be true.

This information comes days after official-looking renders of the device with Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey colors were spotted online. As previously reported, the OnePlus 7 Pro is likely to be the premium, better-looking devices when compared with the regular OnePlus 7 or past OnePlus devices.

The increase in pricing is likely because of the rumored QHD+ display with a 90Hz display refresh rate, a triple camera setup on the back and a pop-up selfie camera. The triple camera setup is also likely to come with a 3x optical zoom setup for lossless zoom. Other features for the OnePlus 7 Pro include a 4,000mAh battery, 30W wired charging, and stereo speakers. Given that this is just a leak, the information should be taken with a grain of sand until the official launch announcement scheduled for May 14th, 2019. This leak comes right after the complete specification sheet for the device leaked online.

