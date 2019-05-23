comscore
OnePlus 7 Pro is the fastest selling ultra-premium smartphone on Amazon India

OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display panel with QHD+ (1440×3120 pixels) resolution, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with up to 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and DCI-P3 color profile support.

  Published: May 23, 2019 4:23 PM IST
Amazon India has just made an announcement revealing that OnePlus 7 Pro, the top-end flagship smartphone from OnePlus, has become the fastest selling ultra-premium smartphone on its platform. Diving in some details, the company noted that OnePlus 7 Pro is now the highest selling smartphone above the Rs 45,000 market in the first seven days of the launch. The OnePlus 7 Pro went on sale on May 16, and then was available on an open sale on May 17. The smartphone is available in Mirror Grey variant in two RAM and storage variants including the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage along with a top of the model with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Noor Patel, the director for Category Management at Amazon India issued a statement, “We are delighted to announce that OnePlus 7 Pro is now the fastest selling smartphone in the ultra-premium category on Amazon.in. We are thrilled to witness such an overwhelming response for the smartphone, especially during Prime Early Access on Amazon.in.” She further went on to add, “This continued success validates customer trust in OnePlus’ best-in-class devices and Amazon.in’s shopping experience.”

OnePlus 7 Pro features, specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display panel with QHD+ (1440×3120 pixels) resolution, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with up to 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and DCI-P3 color profile support. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with an octa-core CPU paired with Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage with UFS 3.0 protocol. OnePlus has also added Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5 on the software end.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup on the back along with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), Laser and Phase detection, a 16-megapixel second sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and ultra-wide lens, and a third 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 78mm telephoto lens to provide 3x lossless zoom with OIS. The front of the OnePlus 7 Pro gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and 25mm wide lens in a motorized housing.

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Finally playing with the big boys

Talking about other features, we get the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C with USB 3.1 protocol, and a 4G VoLTE dual nano-SIM slot in terms of connectivity. OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge fast charge technology. The device also comes with a much-improved vibration motor for better haptic feedback during gaming and general use. OnePlus also revealed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will also come with a 10-layered liquid cooling system and dual stereo speakers.

  Published Date: May 23, 2019 4:23 PM IST

