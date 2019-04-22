comscore
  OnePlus 7 Pro leak hints at triple-camera setup with 48-megapixel sensor
OnePlus 7 Pro leak hints at triple-camera setup with 48-megapixel sensor

OnePlus will reportedly launch three variants this year. This could include the standard OnePlus 7, a high-end OnePlus 7 Pro, and a 5G variant.

  Published: April 22, 2019 10:53 AM IST
OnePlus is set to reveal the launch date of the much-rumored OnePlus 7 flagship device tomorrow. If leaks are to be believed, the global launch event could take place on May 14. With less than a month left to the launch, there’s a steady stream of leaks around the OnePlus 7, and its variants.

This year, OnePlus is widely expected to launch three variants of its flagship device. These would include the standard OnePlus 7, the top-of-the-line OnePlus 7 Pro, and a 5G variant. A new leak has surfaced online claiming that this 5G variant is likely to be called ‘OnePlus 7 Pro 5G’. The leak also hints at the possible camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

A leaker on Twitter claims that the OnePlus 7 Pro will boast a triple-camera setup at the back. This would be the first time a OnePlus device will feature three cameras at the back. The setup is said to consist of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor with 3x zoom, and a 16-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. While this isn’t the first time we are hearing of a triple-camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro, the sensor details are new.

OnePlus 7 Pro rumored specifications, features

In the run-up to the launch event next month, there’s been a steady stream of leaks around the OnePlus 7 Pro. Apart from the triple-camera setup, this is also likely to be the first device from the Chinese company to feature a pop-up selfie camera. This would allow designers to achieve a truly bezel-less screen design. The device is likely to flaunt a Super AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently teased that with the OnePlus 7, the company will be offering a ‘fast and smooth’ performance. This teaser could be a hint towards flagship-grade performance courtesy of the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset under the hood. There is also likely to be up to 10GB RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage on offer. To keep things ticking, a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charing support is expected. On the software front, the device could run Android 9 Pie with OxygenOS skin on top.

  Published Date: April 22, 2019 10:53 AM IST

