OnePlus 7 Pro leaked renders confirm two new colors and near bezel-less design

OnePlus’ next flagship smartphone won’t launch till May 14 but the leaks so far have been so overwhelming that the company may not have many talking points at the official launch. At its event being held in New York, London and Bengaluru, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro as its flagship killers for this year alongside OnePlus 7 Pro 5G for select markets. The design and specifications of these upcoming devices have already leaked, and now we have another leak giving us our best look yet at the OnePlus 7 Pro.

This time, the official press renders of the OnePlus 7 Pro have leaked, confirming two of the colors that will be available. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey color at the time of the launch. It is not clear if the company is doing away with the tradition of launching flagship smartphones in two black colors but the Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey finish will arrive as refreshing additions to the lineup.

Exclusive: Here is your first look at the official renders of the #OnePlus7 Pro Nebula Blue and Mirror Grey variants! Looks good, doesn’t it? Curved Screen and a triple camera setup at the back with #OnePlus written below. Your thoughts? #OnePlus7Pro #GoBeyondSpeed pic.twitter.com/ibRklVCODQ — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) 2 May 2019

Apart from the new color, OnePlus is also making some design tweaks to the smartphone by introducing a new “OnePlus” logo to the lower part of the back of the device. This wordmark will complement the OnePlus logo which sits below the vertically stacked triple camera setup. However, the real change seems to be coming to the front of the device. The front of the OnePlus 7 Pro, from these leaked renders, seems to show a device that looks very much similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S10 lineup. The bezels on the device seem to be thinner than before and could be the so called “breakthrough” display technology.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.64-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and has already earned DisplayMate’s A+ rating. The display will completely bezel-less since OnePlus is opting for a pop-up selfie camera this year. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC with 10GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage. There is a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main shooter, an ultra wide-angle camera and a telephoto camera capable of 3x zoom.

Watch: Android Q How to install

The fingerprint sensor is expected to be under the display like its predecessor and will pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge. The full specifications of the device has already leaked and is even tipped to start at €700 (around Rs 54,000), and is expected to compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series this year. While OnePlus has gained popularity for offering flagship features at less than premium price, it needs to be seen whether it can convince customers to buy a OnePlus device over Apple and Samsung’s flagship devices.