Benchmark website AnTuTu has released its list of the best performing Android smartphones for the month of June. Not surprisingly, the smartphone topping the charts is the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro. Read on to find out which are the top Android smartphones in June 2019 as per AnTuTu’s tests.

AnTuTu top Android smartphones for June 2019

As mentioned, the OnePlus 7 Pro has topped AnTuTu’s charts with an average score of 371,610. It is followed by the Xiaomi Mi 9 with an average score of 369,572. Other smartphones in the list include the Mi Black Shark 2 (366,874), Redmi K20 Pro (365,410), OnePlus 7 (363,673), and the Sony Xperia 1 (346,054) to name a few.

AnTuTu’s list is based on stats collected between June 1-June 30 2019. The company further adds that these are average scores collected from “at least 1,000 data samples for each model”.

OnePlus 7 Pro prices in India, features, specifications

It comes as little surprise to see the OnePlus 7 Pro topping AnTuTu’s performance charts. The flagship device offers the best of the Android world at a price tag that is less than the top-tier brands. It is available in three variants. The base model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 48,999. The mid model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 52,999, while the top model with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM costs Rs 57,999.

It is equally impressive to see Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro in the list. The smartphone too is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, but is expected to cost much lower than other devices in this list. Xiaomi India is gearing up for a launch event on July 17, where it will take the wraps off its Redmi K20 series.

Features Xiaomi Mi 9 OnePlus 7 Pro Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Price – 48999 39999 – Chipset Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch 19:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2280 Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2160×1080 pixels AMOLED-6.39-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory Up to 8GB RAM 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 128GB storage + 6GB RAM 6GB RAM + 64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP Sony sensor + 12MP + 3D ToF lens Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Dual cameras – 48MP + 12MP 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Front Camera 24MP Sony sensor 16MP 10MP 20MP Battery 3,500mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh