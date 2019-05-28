OnePlus 7 Pro Nebula Blue color variant sale in India today at 12PM: Price, specifications, availability

The OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone was launched in three color options, which includes Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue. The device is already available for purchase in Mirror Grey color option. Now, the new Nebula Blue color variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro is all set to go on sale in India today at 12:00PM. The third Almond color variant will be made available next month.

The new Nebula Blue color variant of the OnePlus phone will be available via Amazon India. The handset comes in two storage variants, which includes 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage. Customers can also buy the same device via the company’s online store or via OnePlus‘ exclusive offline store, Reliance Digital, MyJio, and Croma stores. Besides, the standard OnePlus 7 smartphone will be available sometime in June.

OnePlus 7 Pro offers, price in India

The price of the OnePlus 7 Pro in India starts from Rs 48,999, which is for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration. But, the new Nebula Blue color variant will be available for Rs 52,999 in the country. For the price, you will get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. There is also a 12GB RAM/256GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 57,999. As for the offers, in partnership with Reliance Jio, the company is offering benefits worth Rs 9,300 to Jio customers. One can also get up to 70 percent guaranteed exchange value from Servify, as well as Rs 2,000 cashback on SBI.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications, features

The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. The chipset is backed by Adreno 640 GPU and up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The device ships with OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie. The handset sports a big 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display along with Quad-HD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, up to 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Unlike the standard OnePlus 7, the more premium OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a triple camera setup at the back and a pop-selfie camera. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 16-megapixel f/2.4 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 sensor with a telephoto lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 7 Pro includes Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, 4G VoLTE and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. The latest smartphone from OnePlus is powered by a large 4,000mAh battery, which supports Warp Charge 30 fast charging tech. The device also offers a 10-layer liquid cooling system.