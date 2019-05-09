comscore
  OnePlus 7 Pro official renders, detailed features list leaked ahead of launch
OnePlus 7 Pro official renders, detailed features list leaked ahead of launch

Alleged official renders of the OnePlus 7 Pro have surfaced online, revealing its design from all the angles. Additionally, a detailed specifications sheet of the device has also surfaced.

  • Updated: May 9, 2019 2:18 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro

(Photo credit: Ishan Agarwal)

As we are inching closer to the launch of the OnePlus 7 Series, the rumors and leaks are picking up pace. The upcoming OnePlus smartphones will make their debut on May 14. Key specifications and images of the OnePlus 7 Pro have already leaked several times. Now, official-looking renders of the OnePlus 7 Pro have surfaced online, revealing its design from all possible angles. The images are shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal via Twitter, showing the phone in two different colors.

The leakster highlighted that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in Almond and Nebula Blue color options. The renders of the device look stunning and show the phone with almost no bezels. There is also a pop-up selfie camera, but there is no LED flash.

Furthermore, the phone might come with a curved display and flaunt a glass back design. On the right of the phone, the images show the textured alert slider switch and the power button. If you notice carefully, there is also an antenna line at the top and bottom. On the left side of the frame, there is the volume rocker. Besides, Slashleaks has leaked the complete specifications sheet of the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone.

OnePlus 7 Pro leaked features, specifications

The listing suggests that the OnePlus 7 Pro will run Android Pie based on OxygenOS. It is said to feature a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 516ppi pixel density, and 90Hz maximum refresh rate. The panel will operate at 1440×3120 pixels resolution. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset. It will reportedly be available in three variants, including 6GB RAM/128GB UFS 3.0 Nand Flash memory, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. Furthermore, there will be no microSD card slot for memory expansion.

On the photography front, the OnePlus 7 Pro will sport a triple-camera setup, which will be assisted by an LED flash. The setup may include one 48-megapixel f/1.6 Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle sensor with 117-degree field of view, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 sensor with 3x optical zoom. It will also offer support for 4K video recording at 30fps/60fps, 1080p videos up to 60fps and 720p videos at 30fps.

For selfies, the list shows that there could be a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 pop-up camera with an f/2.0 aperture and EIS. OnePlus could stuff in a 4,000mAh battery under the hood with support for Warp Charge 30 (5V/6A). It is also said to offer stereo speakers. As for the pricing, the OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to come in India with a starting price of Rs 49,999.

  • Published Date: May 9, 2019 1:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 9, 2019 2:18 PM IST

