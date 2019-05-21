comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 kernel source code available; let the development begin
News

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 kernel source code available; let the development begin

News

The presence of kernel source code and the ease of unlocking the bootloader in past OnePlus devices have made these smartphones go-to devices for the developer community. The company made this announcement along with the launch of the Android Q Beta for the OnePlus 7 series.

  • Published: May 21, 2019 4:03 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (15)

OnePlus has released the kernel source code for its recently launched OnePlus 7 series including the OnePlus 7 Pro and the regular OnePlus 7. Both the devices, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7, are the latest flagship devices for 2019 from the China-based smartphone maker. The release of the kernel source code comes just about a week after the company launched the devices on the global stage.

This move also means that OnePlus is not giving up on its connection with the developer community as this is the same set of people that made the company famous in the beginning. The presence of kernel source code and the ease of unlocking the bootloader in past OnePlus devices have made these smartphones go-to devices for the developer community. The company made this announcement along with the launch of the Android Q Beta for the OnePlus 7 series.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The source code for the kernel means that developers can now get their hands on the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 to be the development of AOSP (Android Open Source Project) based ROMs including LineageOS and more. According to a report by XDA Developers, the new Custom ROMs and kernels will not start appearing out of the blue, instead, they will gradually start surfacing as and when developers develop and then gradually refine time.

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Finally playing with the big boys

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Finally playing with the big boys

The ROMs for OnePlus 7 Pro are likely to take some time because this smartphone comes with a number of new hardware components including the motorized front camera, improved in-display fingerprint scanner, 90Hz QHD display, and the triple-camera setup. These new things may make things difficult for ROM developers. The report also noted that the custom ROMs and kernels for the OneOlus 7 are likely to appear first and the hardware in that is more similar to the one we saw in the OnePlus 6 and 6T.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 21, 2019 4:03 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A7, A9 get up to Rs 8,000 discount
Deals
Samsung Galaxy A7, A9 get up to Rs 8,000 discount
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 kernel source code available

News

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 kernel source code available

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to feature a redesigned camera layout

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to feature a redesigned camera layout

Nokia 3.2 Review

Review

Nokia 3.2 Review

Paytm offers 100% cashback on electricity bill payment

Deals

Paytm offers 100% cashback on electricity bill payment

Sponsored

Most Popular

Nokia 3.2 Review

Canon EOS RP Review

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

Infinix S4 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 kernel source code available

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to feature a redesigned camera layout

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get Android Q Developer Preview

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 kernel source code available

News

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 kernel source code available
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get Android Q Developer Preview

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get Android Q Developer Preview
OnePlus working on India-specific OxygenOS features

News

OnePlus working on India-specific OxygenOS features
Top smartphones with 48-megapixel camera in India

News

Top smartphones with 48-megapixel camera in India
OnePlus 7 Pro teardown shows off the pop-up selfie camera mechanism

News

OnePlus 7 Pro teardown shows off the pop-up selfie camera mechanism

हिंदी समाचार

UAN नंबर पता करने के लिए इन चार स्टोप्स को करें फॉलो

OnePlus 7 और OnePlus 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन के लिए रोलआउट हुआ Android Q Beta, ऐसे करें इंस्टॉल

Samsung Galaxy A7 और Galaxy A9 की कीमत में लिमिटेड समय के लिए हुई 8 हजार रुपये तक की कटौती

Infinix S4 भारत में 8,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

8,990 रुपये कीमत के साथ HMD Global ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Nokia 3.2 स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या है खासियत

News

Infinix S4 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India
News
Infinix S4 with 32-megapixel selfie camera launched in India
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 kernel source code available

News

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 kernel source code available
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to feature a redesigned camera layout

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to feature a redesigned camera layout
Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000

News

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get Android Q Developer Preview

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get Android Q Developer Preview