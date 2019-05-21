OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 kernel source code available; let the development begin

OnePlus has released the kernel source code for its recently launched OnePlus 7 series including the OnePlus 7 Pro and the regular OnePlus 7. Both the devices, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7, are the latest flagship devices for 2019 from the China-based smartphone maker. The release of the kernel source code comes just about a week after the company launched the devices on the global stage.

This move also means that OnePlus is not giving up on its connection with the developer community as this is the same set of people that made the company famous in the beginning. The presence of kernel source code and the ease of unlocking the bootloader in past OnePlus devices have made these smartphones go-to devices for the developer community. The company made this announcement along with the launch of the Android Q Beta for the OnePlus 7 series.

The source code for the kernel means that developers can now get their hands on the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 to be the development of AOSP (Android Open Source Project) based ROMs including LineageOS and more. According to a report by XDA Developers, the new Custom ROMs and kernels will not start appearing out of the blue, instead, they will gradually start surfacing as and when developers develop and then gradually refine time.

The ROMs for OnePlus 7 Pro are likely to take some time because this smartphone comes with a number of new hardware components including the motorized front camera, improved in-display fingerprint scanner, 90Hz QHD display, and the triple-camera setup. These new things may make things difficult for ROM developers. The report also noted that the custom ROMs and kernels for the OneOlus 7 are likely to appear first and the hardware in that is more similar to the one we saw in the OnePlus 6 and 6T.