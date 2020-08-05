comscore OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support, and more
The newly released OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro update brings support for OnePlus Buds, which was recently launched in the country.

  Published: August 5, 2020 1:28 PM IST
OnePlus has started rolling a new OxygenOS 10.3.4 update for 7 Pro and 7 smartphones in India. The newly released update brings support for OnePlus Buds, which was recently launched in the country. It is the first true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from OnePlus. The company recently rolled out an update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, which added support for OnePlus Buds. Also Read - OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10

OxygenOS 10.3.4 update for OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7

The latest OxygenOS updates add customizable clock styles for your phone screen. One will find the “Clock Style” option under the Customization option in settings. The company has also included the Chromatic effect in reading mode. OnePlus is saying that this adapts the display’s color range and saturation to offer a better reading experience. You will find this option in the Settings section. Also Read - OnePlus Buds to go on sale today: Price, offers and all you need to know

You need to then go to Display > Reading mode > Turn on reading mode > Chromatic effect. Apart from these features, the OnePlus 7 series users also get July 2020 Android security patch. The issue where double taps couldn’t wake up the screen has also been resolved. The company also fixed the wrong display of names of inserted SIM cards from different carriers. The latest OxygenOS updates have also adapted to the Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement. Also Read - OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6, only 8GB and 12GB RAM variants will go on sale

The newly released OTA update for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are being rolled out in a staged manner. The OTA will initially hit a limited number of devices and a broader rollout will happen in a few days if there are no critical bugs. OnePlus is saying “Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.”

Features OnePlus 7
Price 29999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,700mAh
  • Published Date: August 5, 2020 1:28 PM IST

Best Sellers