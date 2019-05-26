comscore
  OnePlus 7 Pro gets new OxygenOS 9.5.5 update: All you need to know
OnePlus 7 Pro gets new OxygenOS 9.5.5 update: All you need to know

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 7 Pro is 182MB in size, and is mostly focused on improving the phone's camera.

  • Updated: May 26, 2019 3:31 PM IST
OnePlus has released a new OxygenOS 9.5.5 (OxygenOS 9.5.4 in some EU regions) update for the OnePlus 7 Pro. The latest update is 182MB in size, and is mostly focused on improving the phone’s camera. Those who have not received the update yet, should get the notification to download and install within a few days.

As per the changelog, the update will improve the image quality in HDR and low light scenarios. It also resolves the issue of focus and white balance. A few days back, OnePlus explained via the blog post that “the camera team has been working all the time on analyzing and fixing issues. Every system update contains code from the camera of improving the camera quality”. The blog also noted that the images captured using the latest software looks “substantially better”.

Furthermore, the update also brings general bug fixes and improvements. The company has even optimized Double Tap to Wake and Ambient Display feature. The issue of audio delay with the Bluetooth headset when playing games has also been fixed.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India, features and specifications

To recall, the OnePlus 7 Pro made its debut earlier this month, and it runs Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5 out-of-the-box. The flagship device comes with a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, up to 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

OnePlus 7 Pro users reporting 'ghost touch' issues with the display

OnePlus 7 Pro users reporting 'ghost touch' issues with the display

On the photography front, there is a triple rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera. The rear setup features a 48-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 sensor with a telephoto lens. The front gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and 25mm wide lens in a motorized housing.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The handset houses a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge fast charge support. The device comes in three colors including Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue. The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. The price goes up to Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

  • Published Date: May 26, 2019 3:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 26, 2019 3:31 PM IST

