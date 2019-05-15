comscore
OnePlus 7 Pro pop-selfie camera's endurance gets tested in a 12-hour long video

The 12-hour long video is essentially an endurance test for the pop-up mechanism on OnePlus 7 Pro. It shows how the camera retracts 300,000 times before it gave up.

  • Published: May 15, 2019 1:55 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (7)

After the launch of OnePlus 7 Pro, the company has put up a 12-hour long video online showing off its pop-camera endurance. Right after the launch of OnePlus 7 series last night, OnePlus on YouTube posted a stress test video of the OnePlus 7 Pro’s front-facing pop-up camera.

The 12-hour long video is essentially an endurance test for the pop-up mechanism on OnePlus 7 Pro. It shows how the camera retracts 300,000 times before giving up. There is one more durability test video on OnePlus’ YouTube channel, which it also showed off during the launch presentation, in which the OnePlus 7 Pro’s popup camera lifts and hold’s up cement block of 22.3kgs.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launched: Price in India, specifications, features and offers

OnePlus has additionally claimed that 7 Pro’s pop-up camera detects a mid-selfie fall and retracts itself before reaching the ground. Which means, if you drop the phone while taking a selfie with pop-up camera, the accelerometer will detect the fall, and the mechanism hides the camera back in the body in a less than a second.

BGR India spoke to OnePlus’ co-Founder Carl Pei before the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch about the pop-selfie camera, full screen display and more. To which, Pei talked about new trend of the bezels becoming smaller and smaller. He said, “For the OnePlus 7 Pro, we just wanted everything to be the state of the art. If you look at the trajectory of the how smartphones have changed since the original iPhone, you notice a clear trend of the bezels becoming smaller and smaller. A couple years ago it faded to just a notch. We wanted to take the final step and make it fully immersive.”

OnePlus may have launched two devices as part of its OnePlus 7 Series this year, but it is the OnePlus 7 Pro that is getting all the attention. The smartphone is OnePlus’ most premium device yet and takes up to the challenges posted by the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series, Huawei’s P30 series and Google’s new Pixel 3a devices.

The OnePlus 7 Pro features an aluminum frame with glass back and offers a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with dual curved edges similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S10+. The display supports faster 90Hz refresh rate and has fingerprint sensor with larger recognition area embedded underneath it.

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Finally playing with the big boys

Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. With OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus has also improved the camera and is now using a triple rear camera system. The main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with optical image stabilization and f/1.6 aperture. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom.

  • Published Date: May 15, 2019 1:55 PM IST

