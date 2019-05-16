comscore
OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking offers extended till May 31: All you need to know

The price of OnePlus 7 Pro starts from Rs 48,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs 59,999 for 12GB/256GB configuration.

  • Published: May 16, 2019 8:08 PM IST
OnePlus has extended the deadline of the pre-booking offer on the OnePlus 7 Pro for customers. The deadline for pre-booking the phone was earlier May 18. Additionally, the new Nebula Blue color variant will be released in the market on May 28 and will be available via Amazon India on the same day. Following this, customers got annoyed as their pre-booking offers will lapse if they desire to buy the Nebula Blue color variant as the deadline for purchase was May 18.

Now, OnePlus in partnership with Amazon India has extended the validity period of it as several buyers were complaining over the inability to get OnePlus 7 Pro’s Nebula Blue variant due to limited validity. Those who pre-booked the OnePlus 7 Pro earlier, can now get the OnePlus 7 Pro any time before May 31, Gadgets360 reports. Furthermore, the company has also revealed that those who pre-booked the device via offline stores, including OnePlus stores, Croma, Reliance Digital stores, will not have to follow any deadline and they can purchase the OnePlus 7 Pro when they desire.

The OnePlus 7 Pro just recently made its debut alongside the OnePlus 7 smartphone on May 14. The OnePlus 7 Pro was made available for Amazon India Prime customers and via OnePlus.in earlier today. Additionally, it will be available for purchase for all the customers starting May 17, which is tomorrow. As for the OnePlus 7, the device will be released in the month of June.

OnePlus 7 Pro features, specifications

Talking about the specifications, the OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and up to 90Hz refresh rate. It also has HDR10+ certification. The device is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, which is backed Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage with UFS 3.0 protocol. On the software front, the device will ship with Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5 out-of-the-box. The device offers a triple-camera setup on the back and a pop-up selfie camera setup.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The back camera features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 16-megapixel second sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. There is also a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture on the front. The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge fast charge tech. It also come with a 10-layered liquid cooling system as well as dual stereo speakers. The price of OnePlus 7 Pro starts from Rs 48,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 59,999 for 12GB/256GB configuration.

