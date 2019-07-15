OnePlus, which started off as a flagship product solution at affordable price, this year launched its most expensive offering – the OnePlus 7 Pro. In India, the price of top-variant of OnePlus 7 Pro with 12GB RAM is Rs 58,999. The base variant with 6GB RAM costs Rs 48,999. Interestingly, the company is making huge margins on these products, if a leaked bill of materials (BOM) cost sheet from Weibo is to be believed.

As per the purported BOM cost sheet, the total material expense of the OnePlus 7 Pro base variant is around $324.21, which is roughly Rs 22,000. The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 48,999 in India. Globally, the same model costs $669, which is an approximate margin of double the cost of its internals.

The most expensive part in one unit of OnePlus 7 Pro is its curved 90Hz AMOLED display, which is sourced from Samsung and it cost $80 (approximately Rs 5,500). The other costly element is of course the flagship processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 855 at $70 (approximately Rs 4,800).

OnePlus launched the 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 in May. The latter is mostly similar to the OnePlus 6T with bumped up specs. But the OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, offers ultra-premium hardware with some class-leading features. It comes equipped with a 90Hz curved AMOLED display and a pop-up motorized selfie camera. OnePlus 7 Pro also includes a triple-rear camera setup for Pro grade shooting.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Specifications and features

The OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone starts with 6GB RAM variant and goes up to 12GB RAM model with 256GB storage. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, Android Pie based OxygenOS and offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Watch Video: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary camera. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle cameras. For selfies, OnePlus 7 Pro uses a 16-megapixel motorized camera. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, UFS 3.0 storage and 4G LTE. There is a 4,000mAh battery pack that supports 30W Warp Charge technology.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 Price 48999 32999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline