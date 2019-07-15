comscore OnePlus 7 Pro making cost revealed online, it's much less than you think
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 7 Pro price in India is Rs 48,999; but reportedly costs around Rs 22,000 to make
News

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India is Rs 48,999; but reportedly costs around Rs 22,000 to make

News

As per the purported BOM cost sheet, the total material expense of the OnePlus 7 Pro base variant is around $324.21, which is roughly Rs 22,000. The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 48,999 in India.

  • Published: July 15, 2019 2:41 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (16)

OnePlus, which started off as a flagship product solution at affordable price, this year launched its most expensive offering – the OnePlus 7 Pro. In India, the price of top-variant of OnePlus 7 Pro with 12GB RAM is Rs 58,999. The base variant with 6GB RAM costs Rs 48,999. Interestingly, the company is making huge margins on these products, if a leaked bill of materials (BOM) cost sheet from Weibo is to be believed.

As per the purported BOM cost sheet, the total material expense of the OnePlus 7 Pro base variant is around $324.21, which is roughly Rs 22,000. The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 48,999 in India. Globally, the same model costs $669, which is an approximate margin of double the cost of its internals.

The most expensive part in one unit of OnePlus 7 Pro is its curved 90Hz AMOLED display, which is sourced from Samsung and it cost $80 (approximately Rs 5,500). The other costly element is of course the flagship processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 855 at $70 (approximately Rs 4,800).

OnePlus launched the 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 in May. The latter is mostly similar to the OnePlus 6T with bumped up specs. But the OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, offers ultra-premium hardware with some class-leading features. It comes equipped with a 90Hz curved AMOLED display and a pop-up motorized selfie camera. OnePlus 7 Pro also includes a triple-rear camera setup for Pro grade shooting.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Specifications and features

The OnePlus 7 Pro sports a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone starts with 6GB RAM variant and goes up to 12GB RAM model with 256GB storage. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, Android Pie based OxygenOS and offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Watch Video: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary camera. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle cameras. For selfies, OnePlus 7 Pro uses a 16-megapixel motorized camera. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, UFS 3.0 storage and 4G LTE. There is a 4,000mAh battery pack that supports 30W Warp Charge technology.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7
Price 48999 32999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Optic AMOLED-6.41-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,700mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: July 15, 2019 2:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange variant unveiled in India: Price, availability, features, key specs
News
Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange variant unveiled in India: Price, availability, features, key specs
OnePlus 7 Pro only costs Rs 22,000 in making?

News

OnePlus 7 Pro only costs Rs 22,000 in making?

Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV launched with 4K display

Deals

Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV launched with 4K display

Here's why I'm not succumbing to the online deal mania

Opinions

Here's why I'm not succumbing to the online deal mania

Realme X, Realme 3i launched in India

News

Realme X, Realme 3i launched in India

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange variant unveiled in India: Price, availability, features, key specs

OnePlus 7 Pro only costs Rs 22,000 in making?

Realme X, Realme 3i launched in India

Reliance Jio plans offering 3GB to 5GB per day: All you need to know

Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched in India for Rs 1,799: Check features, availability

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 Pro only costs Rs 22,000 in making?

News

OnePlus 7 Pro only costs Rs 22,000 in making?
Here's why I'm not succumbing to the online deal mania

Opinions

Here's why I'm not succumbing to the online deal mania
OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu

News

OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu
'Harmony OS' is yet another name for Huawei's upcoming Android alternative: Report

News

'Harmony OS' is yet another name for Huawei's upcoming Android alternative: Report
OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant now available via Amazon India

News

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant now available via Amazon India

हिंदी समाचार

AnTuTu Benchmark June 2019 लिस्ट में OnePlus 7 Pro बना टॉप बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन, Redmi K20 Pro भी लिस्ट में शामिल

भारत में इन iPhone को बेचना बंद करेगा Apple, एंट्री लेवल स्मार्टफोन 8 हजार रुपये हो जाएगा महंगा

Realme X, Realme 3i भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, ऑफर्स फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

PUBG Lite First Impression: PUBG Mobile और PC वर्जन का बेहतरीन मिश्रण

Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones 1,799 रुपये की कीमत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange variant unveiled in India: Price, availability, features, key specs
News
Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange variant unveiled in India: Price, availability, features, key specs
OnePlus 7 Pro only costs Rs 22,000 in making?

News

OnePlus 7 Pro only costs Rs 22,000 in making?
Realme X, Realme 3i launched in India

News

Realme X, Realme 3i launched in India
Reliance Jio plans offering 3GB to 5GB per day: All you need to know

News

Reliance Jio plans offering 3GB to 5GB per day: All you need to know
Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched in India for Rs 1,799: Check features, availability

News

Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphones launched in India for Rs 1,799: Check features, availability