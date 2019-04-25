comscore
OnePlus 7 Pro pricing leaked, could not be the ‘affordable’ flagship you’re looking for

OnePlus is all set to launch its flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro in less than a month. A lot has been leaked about the new smartphones, and according to the latest information, the OnePlus 7 Pro may not be the affordable flagship you’ve been looking for.

  • Published: April 25, 2019 9:39 AM IST
Earlier this week, OnePlus finally announced May 14 as the launch date for its flagship smartphones – the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The company is also expected to launch a 5G model, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, in select markets. And while the alleged specifications and features of the smartphone are already known, new information sheds some light on the pricing front.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Expected pricing

On Weibo, a user asked CEO Pete Lau if RMB 5,000 would be enough to buy the latest smartphone, to which Lau replied saying, it would be just about right (via IT Home). In terms of currency conversion, RMB 5,000 translates to Rs 52,100, approximately, which would make the OnePlus 7 Pro the company’s most expensive smartphone till date.

Meanwhile, leakster Ishan Agrawal also tweeted about European pricing of the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, which would cost about EUR 749 (approximately Rs 58,500), whereas the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model could set you back by EUR 819 (approximately Rs 64,000). However, he did not reveal the pricing of base model which is expected to come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is no word on the OnePlus 7 pricing at the moment.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: Expected specifications and features

The OnePlus 7 could feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) display, and the Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. It is set to feature up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage. For photography, it is set to feature a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The device could be backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. It is also likely to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, could flaunt a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120×1440 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. But the talking point will be the 90Hz refresh rate that will differentiate it from other flagship devices. It is a feature that was hinted by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

Under the hood will be the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage. For photography, the device will be equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup will consist of a 48-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 secondary sensor with 3x zoom support, and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle (117 degrees) sensor. This is in line with previous leaks.

Other features include a 16-megapixel f/2.0 pop-up selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Buyers will be able to choose from blue, grey, and brown color options. The 5G variant will be called OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, and it will come with the same set of specifications, and features.

  • Published Date: April 25, 2019 9:39 AM IST

