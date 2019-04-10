comscore
  OnePlus 7 Pro real life image surfaces online, revealing key specifications
OnePlus 7 Pro real life image surfaces online, revealing key specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone could feature an almost bezel-less display design with the highest screen to body ratio.

  Published: April 10, 2019 10:02 AM IST
Rumors and leaks of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone have been swirling around and now, new real-life images have surfaced online. The images not only show the front design of the alleged OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones, but also the key specifications of the latter. Unlike the OnePlus 6T, the upcoming OnePlus devices could feature an almost bezel-less display design with the highest screen to body ratio and curved display edges.

The second image leaked via Slashleaks claims that the OnePlus 7 Pro variant could pack a huge 6.67-inch OLED display. As expected, the ‘Pro’ variant of the OnePlus 7 smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s leading Snapdragon 855 CPU. The chipset will be aided by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage option. On the software side, it is said to ship with Android 9 Pie operating system with custom Oxygen OS skin on top.

Previous renders hinted that it could house three cameras at the back, and offer a pop-selfie camera mechanism. If rumors are to be believed, the rear camera setup could include a 48-megapixel primary camera (could be used with Sony IMX 586 sensor), a 16-megapixel super wide angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It is likely to be available with dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE. The second image shows the OnePlus 7 device with GM1915 model name.

Furthermore, last month, a OnePlus smartphone with the same model label received Bluetooth certification. In addition to that, tipster Ishan Agarwal has also revealed a few model names of the OnePlus 7 Pro, which includes GM1911, GM1913, GM1915 and GM1917. Besides, OnePlus is also expected to launch a 5G-compatible device. As of now, there is no information on when the Chinese company is planning to launch the device and whether the units will make their way to the Indian shores.

