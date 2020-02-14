comscore OnePlus 7 Pro receives OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update | BGR India
OnePlus 7 Pro receives OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update

The OnePlus 7 Pro latest update brings several small changes to the software in addition to the month-old January 2020 security patch.

  Published: February 14, 2020 11:09 AM IST
China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has just announced the rollout of the OxygenOS Open Beta version 9 update for its OnePlus 7 Pro devices in the market. This new update brings several changes to the software in addition to the month-old January 2020 security patch. Speaking of the update or software changes, this one brings enchantments to the One-handed usage in the Phone dialer application of the device. The company recently introduced this feature in a beta build of the smartphone. That is now expanding its compatibility with major apps. The update also fixes the weather app crashing issue and now supports OnePlus Account login on the ZenMode V1.5.0 app.

Additionally, the company seems to have focused on improving the system stability of the device and fix general bugs. It has also optimized the smartphone’s network for a better gaming experience. The January 2020 security patch with the update further fixes a severe vulnerability in the device. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions.

Open Beta updates are like public beta builds by OnePlus, where the company tests out new features for its supported devices. Once the company is done with testing the new feature additions or under-the-hood improvements. It merges the changes to the stable update. The company usually releases one new Open Beta build every two weeks.

OnePlus 7 Pro features, specifications

The OnePlus smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with Quad HD+ (1440×3120 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. That includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera. The OnePlus 7 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Adreno 640 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2020 11:09 AM IST

